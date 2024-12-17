Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple recently garnered a lot of positive coverage for an older product — after a recent iOS update, their second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds (released in 2022) now feature a clinical-grade Hearing Aid capability.

Which is great, and yes, I’ve been testing them out. But for those of you who can’t or don’t want to spend $180-$250, there’s another earbud option with a built-in hearing aid: The JLab HEAR OTC Hearing Aid.

Available in three colors and costing just $100, HEAR was released earlier this year and months before the AirPods hearing aid update. The JLAB buds are both standard earbuds and a hearing enhancement aid, with the bonus of looking exactly like any other audio earbud.

We’ll just start by saying under most metrics the AirPods Pro win out — noise cancellation, sound quality, aesthetics, etc. But my goal was to figure out if a $100 pair of average-looking earbuds could work both as a day-to-day audio option and something I could use in meetings or loud spaces to combat my modest hearing impairment.

I took the JLab HEAR earbuds out for a few weeks and tested them on commutes, on a plane and in meetings.

The specs:

Four preset hearing modes (Loud Environment, Restaurant, Conversation, and Quiet Environment)

In-ear detection

Rechargeable case with built-in USB-C cable

10-hour battery life (hearing mode) and 7 hours in Bluetooth mode

Six pairs of ear tips (three closed, three vented)

IPX4 water protection

Touch controls

What works:

The setup was a breeze and the controls are intuitive

As mentioned above, these look and work like everyday earbuds

The autoplay/pause sensors were pretty accurate

What kind of works:

Through the app, you can adjust not only the hearing mode but the level of each mode, so if you find a preset you like (e.g. Loud Environment) there is additional flexibility within that hearing category.

“Remove Background Noise” (also in the app) can help adjust some of the odd noises and crackles you’ll experience in the Hearing mode.

The preset hearing modes are very distinct. While it didn’t make voices clearer (on higher levels, they became slightly distorted), conversation volume was certainly enhanced. It worked best for automated announcements, such as in airports and train stations, or in very closed settings (a conversation in an elevator felt overpowering).

There’s an equalizer in the app, and if you play around with it (or use their Signature Sound setting) your music/podcast experience will be adequate. It’s a bit echo-y and lacks a lot of dynamics, but it does the job.

You’re either going to love or hate the built-in USB-C charging cord. I found it convenient but occasionally difficult to work with (charging in a hotel room, for example)

Multiple ear tips? Good. The built-in USB-C cord? Hit or miss. JLab

What needs work:

The case is flimsy — I had to pop it back in place at one point.

The earbud fit is fine but not suitable for working out.

The lack of noise cancellation meant that these were pretty useless in a New York City subway station (or any place where i did not want to hear more).

When in use the battery seems to drain more quickly than advertised — and, oddly, my phone battery seemed to drain unusually fast when I was using these.

Final thoughts

I walked into my living room where our TV was on quite loud (as per usual). With the HEAR buds in, I realized just how loud we had our settings — I feel sorry for our neighbors. If anything, I could probably wear these while watching a movie and keep the volume down by at least 40%.

I think the best review I’ve read (from an Amazon customer) summed up the HEAR correctly — the earbuds are really an amplifier [and] not so much a hearing aid. Still, these are modestly priced earbuds that provide what I’d consider a secretive level of hearing help in certain situations. And as I get older, having a low-key way to navigate loud bars or echoey conference rooms is a bonus.

In comparison, my very early thoughts on the AirPods Pro’s hearing capabilities? Better, but still not a magic solution to my everyday hearing issues, where normal voices (in certain conditions) seem muffled. And AirPods are certainly more noticeable in public — with the JLab HEAR, I felt less rude wearing these in bars or at meetings.