Summer Is Almost Here. Which Trunks Are Right for You?

After a long, cold winter, there’s nothing I want to do more than soak up some sun by a pool. Or lake. Or ocean — preferably Atlantic. This dream is realized with very little help; some nice weather, a friend with an inground and, perhaps most importantly, an appropriate pair of trunks.

Now, I understand what you might be thinking — swim shorts should be a no-brainer. Grab a floral pair, toss ’em on and go. And it is that simple, so long as you’re shopping at Fair Harbor. Unlike classic offerings, with their many pitfalls — too loose, too tight, itchy liner, zero coverage, the list goes on — the New York-based brand has perfected a full range of swim trunks, ranging from the Bayberry, a classic, down-the-middle trunk updated to today’s construction standards, to the Bungalow, a trendier, shorter cut, albeit with just as much tech. The only real question is: which Fair Harbor pair is right for you?

Materials: 88% recycled polyester, 12% spandex | Sizes: S-3XL | Fit: athletic | Inseams: 6-10″ | Closure: drawstring | Liner: yes | Colors: 25

Who is this for? The guy who wants a trunk-short hybrid that can take him from the beach to the bar.

In the year 2026, a trunk that can do it all — swim, sure, but also grab a few brews at the shack down the beach — isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Luckily, there’s the Anchor Trunk, Fair Harbor’s hybrid option. With a fit just like your favorite pair of workout shorts and enough versatility — they’re anti-odor, quick-drying and comfy as hell — to take you anywhere, they’re the perfect pack-it-and-forget-it pick for your next summer vacation or weekend beach trip.

Materials: 88% recycled polyester, 12% spandex | Sizes: S-3XL | Fit: tailored | Inseams: 5″ | Closure: drawstring | Liner: yes | Colors: 22

Who is this for? The thighs-out Baggie bro who doesn’t mind a pattern.

Calling all short shorts guys: Fair Harbor made a trunk for you. Designed with a 5″ inseam and available in a variety of exaggerated prints (solid colors are also available), these Baggie-esque swim trunks are the only option for anyone who’s been working on their beach bod and is looking to make a splash. Don’t worry — with a trim fit and built-in liner, you’ll never have to worry about any cannonball-related incidents.

Materials: 80% recycled polyester, 12% cotton, 8% spandex | Sizes: S-3XL | Fit: classic | Inseams: 7″ | Closure: drawstring | Liner: yes | Colors: 28

Who is this for? The “classic trunks” man looking for an upgraded fit and premium materials.



Not really the bold swim trunk kind of guy? The Bayberry is as classic as it gets. The tailored fit — a 7” inseam and slightly tapered leg — hits just right on the thigh, with enough length to feel covered without leaning into rash guard territory, and the cotton-blend seersucker perfectly straddles the line between conservative and chiller.

Materials: 88% recycled polyester, 12% spandex | Sizes: S-3XL | Fit: athletic | Inseams: 8-10″ | Closure: drawstring | Liner: yes | Colors: 5

Who is this for? The board short lover who demands full coverage and a relaxed fit.

As laid-back as the silhouette seems (the shorts are available in 8” and 10”), the Ozone Board Short is actually Fair Harbor’s most activity-ready option, with a host of performance details designed to conquer rough surf and hot tubs alike. The heavy-duty DWR-treated fabric, elastic waistband, proprietary liner and zip pockets all ensure a lockdown fit that moves well and drains like a dream, making them a killer option for any guy looking to spend a whole day (or weekend) touching sand and ripping waves.

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »