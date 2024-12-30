EU Releases Details for its Device Charging Mandate

When it comes to charging a given device, there’s no shortage of options. That’s both appealing and frustrating; finding the right charging cable for your device can sometimes be a challenge. (I’ve had a few instances where a store only had lightning chargers for sale, which wasn’t much help for me and my Pixel.) That’s all on this side of the Atlantic, though; across the ocean, the E.U. has a slightly different outlook on how to do things.



This week, the European Union announced that charging guidelines went into effect on December 28 for a wide variety of devices sold within its member countries. (The Council of the E.U. approved the measure in 2022.) As per the E.U.’s announcement, the guidelines cover “mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds.”



One additional phase will go into effect on April 28, 2026: USB-C chargers will also be mandatory for new laptops. The E.U. cited a number of factors behind the decision to standardize chargers, including reducing electronic waste and in reducing consumer costs, as new devices will no longer need to be sold with a new charger.



The European Parliament’s Anna Cavazzini told EuroNews that “These rules are about tackling the tons of waste generated by discarded chargers each year and saving an estimated €250 million for E.U. households by eliminating unnecessary charger purchases each year.”

It’s good to see a large-scale effort to address electronic waste underway. Earlier this year, CNN reported on the millions of tons of electronic waste generated every year; recycling programs vary dramatically from country to country, and even sometimes within the same country (including the U.S.). It isn’t hard to see why the E.U. is doing what it’s doing — but it will also be worth keeping an eye on the data to see what the mandate’s impact actually is.