Leisure > Gear

EU Releases Details for Its Device Charging Mandate

USB-C charging is now standardized

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 30, 2024 2:31 pm
USB-C cables and phone
USB-C is the EU's charging standard of choice.
Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When it comes to charging a given device, there’s no shortage of options. That’s both appealing and frustrating; finding the right charging cable for your device can sometimes be a challenge. (I’ve had a few instances where a store only had lightning chargers for sale, which wasn’t much help for me and my Pixel.) That’s all on this side of the Atlantic, though; across the ocean, the E.U. has a slightly different outlook on how to do things.

This week, the European Union announced that charging guidelines went into effect on December 28 for a wide variety of devices sold within its member countries. (The Council of the E.U. approved the measure in 2022.) As per the E.U.’s announcement, the guidelines cover “mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds.”

One additional phase will go into effect on April 28, 2026: USB-C chargers will also be mandatory for new laptops. The E.U. cited a number of factors behind the decision to standardize chargers, including reducing electronic waste and in reducing consumer costs, as new devices will no longer need to be sold with a new charger.

The European Parliament’s Anna Cavazzini told EuroNews that “These rules are about tackling the tons of waste generated by discarded chargers each year and saving an estimated €250 million for E.U. households by eliminating unnecessary charger purchases each year.”

Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025
Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025
 Sounds like updated standards are coming next year

It’s good to see a large-scale effort to address electronic waste underway. Earlier this year, CNN reported on the millions of tons of electronic waste generated every year; recycling programs vary dramatically from country to country, and even sometimes within the same country (including the U.S.). It isn’t hard to see why the E.U. is doing what it’s doing — but it will also be worth keeping an eye on the data to see what the mandate’s impact actually is.

More Like This

A blac Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable, which is cheaper than Apple's new USB-C cables
Forget Apple: Here Are 5 Inexpensive USB-C Cable Options
Tracking New York City’s Electronic Waste
Tracking New York City’s Electronic Waste
Apple 60W USB-C Charge Cable
Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
Apple smartphone repair
France’s New Repairability Law Could Change Your Tech for Good

Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Huckberry see you out there sale
Huckberry’s See You Out There Sale Is on. Here’s What to Buy.
From Picassos to onsens
The 10 Coolest Hotel Features and Amenities of the Year
Seth Davis Greg Gumbel
Farewell to My Friend Greg Gumbel
End-of-Year sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
Three photos featuring a running photographer, a blurry image of a man running and a group of people running at night.
The Year of the Running Photographer

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

USB-C cables and phone

EU Releases Details for its Device Charging Mandate

J.Crew sale

New Year, New ‘Fits: The Best Deals From J.Crew’s End-of-Year Sale

Shop the Todd Snyder Winter Sale now

Todd Snyder’s Winter Sale Is Tough to Beat

On-sale items at Reformation.

She Wants Something From This Reformation Sale. Trust Us.

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches