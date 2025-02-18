Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

You Need a Clicks Keyboard Phone Case

The tech you didn't know you needed

By Hanna Agro
February 18, 2025 3:40 pm EST
It's time to get a phone keyboard
It's time to get a phone keyboard
Clicks

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Remember the feeling of pressing down on those little old Blackberry phone keyboards? Or flipping up your old Motorola Razr and dialing up your friends? Well, it’s time to dive back into 2005. Clicks has released the tactile phone users dream product: a keyboard case. Yes, you heard that right.

A new line of phone cases that comes with a physical keyboard attached to it. With the Clicks case, you can plug it into the charging port of your phone and leave it on. Not only is it ergonomically designed to elevate your typing experience, but it frees up extra phone screen space for you to roam around with. Say goodbye to your smart phone’s keyboard popping up at the least convenient of times. When it comes time to charge your phone, you’ll simply plug in your charger to the bottom of the keyboard and let it juice up — no matter the iPhone you have. These bad boys are compatible with the iPhone 14 all the way to the current iPhone 16 (sorry Android users).

They keys on the keyboard come back-lit and mirror those of a laptop, so you’ll know your way around them already — and you can create custom button actions, which is a user-friendly, personable feature. Plus you’ll return to the ever-cool feeling of a tactile keypad. So in the event you’ve decided you’re ready to get typing — we’ve linked the Clicks keyboard down below — but you can peruse their entire site here.

Clicks iPhone Case
Clicks iPhone Case
buy here: $139 – $159

