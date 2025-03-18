Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Adrien Brody’s Partnership With Monos Luggage Has Landed

Going for pensive gentleman traveler? Here you go.

By Hanna Agro
March 18, 2025 10:58 am EDT
Monos / Aline Arslanian

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

He’s tall, dark and handsome and has won an Oscar for Best Actor…twice? Yes. Adrien Brody is back on our feed, but not for his accolade-worthy performance in The Brutalist. This time he’s partnered with Canadian luggage company Monos to help land their first-ever Aluminum collection, which went live March 17.

 Last call on an extra 15% off best-sellers

The drop includes Monos’s classic luggage offerings like their Carry-On Plus, Check-In Medium and Check-In Large and Trunk — now in three different aluminum material colorways. What’s better is that the price tag on these bad boys is much more reasonable than other luggage brands like Rimowa, who are somewhat infamous for their pricey aluminum collection. Monos’s aluminum pieces range from $665 to $775 — which stands to reason given that these suitcases will most likely last you the better part of a decade.

Each suitcase is fashioned with said durable aluminum shell, a soft quilted interior with removable pockets and an ergonomic handle, to make lugging luggage around a little less tiresome.

Adrien Brody with Monos’s new aluminum collection.
Monos / Aline Arslanian

The drop was not without an accompanying campaign film called Kismet, featuring Brody, wherein he travels to Morocco to explore the sights and meet new people (all while looking charismatically dapper) and is accompanied the entire time by his Monos aluminum luggage.

We’ve linked the collection below for you to peruse — but feel free to explore it on Monos’s site here.

Shop The Monos Aluminum Collection

buy here: $665
buy here: $725
buy here: $755
buy here: $775

Leisure > Gear

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

From Our Partner

$300$126

$54$38

$555$278

