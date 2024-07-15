Leisure > Food

The Pandemic Changed Outdoor Dining. That Experience Is Still Evolving.

Is there an optimal way to dine outside?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 15, 2024 3:12 pm
Outdoor dining in Boston
Outdoor dining in Boston.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Since 2020, how we’ve dined out has changed considerably, owing to measures put into place to curb the spread of COVID-19. That led to several cities around the U.S. bolstering restaurants’ ability to serve patrons outdoors, including — at least in some cities — in designated areas on the street itself. But just as the hospitality industry is constantly evolving, so too have both eateries and local governments refined and redefined what is and isn’t acceptable.

Chicago’s municipal government, for instance, permits restaurants to operate sidewalk cafes, curbside dining and full street closures. Portland, Oregon made its outdoor dining permanent in 2022 — though at the time, an Oregon Public Broadcasting report hinted that future changes might be in the works. It’s not just large cities that have sought to expand where restaurants can serve customers; the town of Red Bank, New Jersey — not far from where I grew up — closes down one of its busiest streets during the summer for expanded dining and pedestrian access.

Outdoor dining during the pandemic wasn’t a phenomenon confined to the U.S. When I interviewed author Zito Madu earlier this year about his book on visiting Venice in 2020, he recalled his own experiences there. “A lot of restaurants were outside,” he said. “If you were inside, you wore a mask, but outside, you could stay far apart and not wear a mask, and then there was a curfew around six or seven for restaurants — but a couple of them stayed open as well.”

California’s Junk Fee Ban No Longer Clashes With Restaurant Fees
California’s Junk Fee Ban No Longer Clashes With Restaurant Fees
 A new bill provides clarity

At its best, expanded outdoor dining gives restaurants an economic boost and lets diners feel more connected to the city around them. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t bumps in the process, though. New York City is about to experience a massive change in its curbside dining program, requiring outdoor structures built during the pandemic to be taken down and replaced with a more standardized (and no longer year-round) design.

Unfortunately, this looks like it’ll lead to a significant decline in the number of bars and restaurants opting into the program. At the end of last week, Streetsblog reported that just 23 restaurants in New York City had reached the “public hearing” stage required to continue offering curbside dining.

More Like This

an indoor rooftop restaurant with beautiful views of lake michigan
17 Great Rooftop Restaurants in Chicago 
blue chairs, tables, utensils, napkins, plates, glasses, windows open, ocean view
The Most Stunning Oceanview Restaurants in LA
people eating, umbrellas, skyline, plants
Always on Top: 7 Excellent NYC Rooftop Restaurants
outdoor dining
To Comply With COVID Rules, Restaurants Are Creating Increasingly Unsafe Outdoor Dining Structures

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
Blancpain’s Phases de Lune (left), Breguet’s “Quai de l’Horloge” (center) and Hublot’s Classic Fusion Essential Grey (right)
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Outdoor dining in Boston

The Pandemic Changed Outdoor Dining. That Experience Is Still Evolving.

Ford F-150 EV

F-150 EV Owners Are Using Their Trucks as Generators During Houston's Power Outages

a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

wooden spoons holding different types of mustard on a tin tray

Sour Cherries Have Married My Favorite Condiment, and It’s Divine

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours