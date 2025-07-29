Maison Premiere’s Steak Tartare Is Perfect. Here’s How to Make It.

The first time I had Maison Premiere’s steak tartare was in January 2020. I had been to the bar since then, albeit only for drinks, but I hadn’t stopped thinking about that salty, crunchy, garlicky beef dish. Finally, I got my fix again a couple of months ago, and it was just as perfect as I’d remembered. It was so good that our small table of four had to order a second plate because it went so fast.

To find out what makes it so special, I went to the source by speaking to Maison Premiere’s chef Jorden Smith. As expected, great steak tartare always starts with great beef.

“Always use a prime cut of meat, such as tenderloin, sirloin strip or ribeye,” Smith says. “I find grass-fed tenderloin has the cleanest flavor and the best meat-to-fat ratio. When butchering, I like to remove all the sinewy fat from the external cut so you’re left with nothing but the lean meat.”

If you’re a fan of the dish, you’re likely familiar with “hand-cut” steak tartare, which is exactly what it sounds like — a steak tartare prepared with beef that is cut by hand rather than a food processor. Not only does it give the meat a superior texture, it also better preserves the beef’s flavor. Smith agrees.

“Texturally, I prefer hand-cut versus ground,” he says. “I find it’s best to dice the meat as small as possible — while keeping the meat really cold — and don’t over-mix once cut! This maintains a firmer texture and quality.”

While Maison Premiere’s steak tartare contains classic ingredients like capers, anchovies and mustard, they also add confit garlic for a rich flavor and garnish it with fried shallots for a crunchy, satisfying texture. Served with griddled sourdough bread, it’s quite simply a perfect food.

Maison Premiere’s Steak Tartare Servings: 2-4 Ingredients 100 grams Ortiz anchovy fillets

50 grams confit garlic

50 grams Creole mustard

40 grams fresh lemon juice

7 fresh egg yolks, divided

1 cup garlic oil

1 pint olive oil

Up to 1 quart canola oil

55 to 60 grams beef tenderloin, trimmed and finely diced

12 grams capers

12 grams shallots, finely chopped

8 grams chives, finely chopped

3 grams espelette pepper

10 grams Worcestershire sauce

8 grams confit garlic oil

Salt, to taste

Fried shallots, for garnish Directions For the anchovy aioli: In a large bain-marie or mixing container, use an immersion blender to blend anchovies, confit garlic, mustard, lemon juice and 6 egg yolks into a smooth paste. Slowly emulsify by streaming in oils while blending. Begin with garlic oil, then olive oil and finish with canola oil (note: you may not need the full amount of canola). Continue blending until a thick, mayonnaise-like consistency forms. Avoid adding oil too quickly to prevent breaking the emulsion. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and lemon juice, if needed.

For the steak tartare: Prepare all mise en place. Pulse-chop the capers in a food processor or Robot Coupe until just coarsely chopped. In a small container, layer and weigh the following (from bottom to top): Worcestershire, garlic oil, capers, shallots, then beef. Combine the mixture with chives, espelette pepper and salt to taste. Use a ring mold to plate the dish (a chilled plate is best). Start with a couple dollops (or more if you’d like) of anchovy aioli on the bottom, followed by the steak tartare. Garnish with a raw egg yolk and crispy fried shallots .

