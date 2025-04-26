Leisure > Food

Could a Texas Law Rename the New York Strip Steak?

It's unclear how much the proposed law would actually do

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 26, 2025 6:13 pm EDT
New York Strip Steak
Is the New York Strip Steak about to be renamed?
K. Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

A New York strip steak does not refer to cuts of meat from cattle raised in the Empire State. Instead, it’s the name of a very specific cut of steak that chefs and diners alike have savored over the years. Except now, another large state has taken umbrage with that nomenclature — and now seems to be on the verge of taking legal action to back it up. Could steakhouse menus across the nation soon see the debut of the Texas strip steak?

Eater’s Melissa McCart reports that next week, the state government of Texas will debate a bill that would rename the iconic cut for the Lone Star State. Precisely how far this proposed bill would go isn’t clear — according to McCart, it “would request but not require” that privately-owneed businesses in Texas use the proposed new nomenclature. But it has prompted several New York lawmakers to venture to Texas to defend the status quo.

What’s behind this proposed change? Last month in The New York Times, Pete Wells explored the origins of the conflict, which began when Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick suggested it as a way to boost the profile of his state’s ranchers. As you might guess, there was also a bit of culture war phrasing in Patrick’s proposal.

“Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers,” he wrote on social media. “We promote the Texas brand on everything made or grown in Texas because it benefits our economy and jobs.”

10 Mistakes You’re Making When Cooking a Steak (and How to Fix Them)
10 Mistakes You’re Making When Cooking a Steak (and How to Fix Them)
 Don’t let a good piece of meat go to waste

As Eater’s reporting on the proposal points out, there’s another reason why Texas’s government might want to boost the profile of their cattle ranchers: those ranchers could be adversely affected by tariffs. Texas has historically sent a lot of beef to China; the prospect of a trade war could upset that balance and economically harm the state’s ranchers. Even if the bill does pass, however, it’s unclear what impact — if any — it would have outside of Texas.

More Like This

Mastro's prides itself on featuring 28-day wet-aged prime steaks cooked in the restaurant's 1,500-degree broiler
The 9 Best Steakhouses in Houston
Marble bar with tall blue bar stools at omakase restaurant Bonyeon in Chicago
Finding the “Essence” of Beef at Chicago’s Omakase Steakhouse
a tabletop grill at a korean steakhouse with marbled beef and banchan
This Is the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to the Steakhouse
Steak and potatoes on a plate with red wine
Amy Morton’s Guide to Cooking a Steakhouse-Level Dinner at Home

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

New York Strip Steak

Could a Texas Law Rename the New York Strip Steak?

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam

One Amsterdam Hotel's Renovation Balances Luxury and History

This is our EIC's new favorite shirt

From Our EIC: This Is My New Favorite Shirt

Uber-Volkswagen autonomous vans

Uber Announces Ambitious Robotaxi Partnership With Volkswagen

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

The Classique Souscription 2025

Breguet Is Celebrating Its 250th Anniversary with a Historically Inspired Watch

Basem Wasef riding the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 on a trip across the border into Mexico and back

The Best Way to Test Kawasaki’s New Sport Tourer? On a Ride Into Mexico.

Save 15% sitewide on diamonds, necklaces and earrings.

Jewelry Gifts Are on Sale at Mejuri