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If You’re Curious About Buying Meat Online, Here’s Where to Start

Let this expert advice be your guide

By Amanda Gabriele
June 17, 2026 3:12 pm EDT
ground beef, pork chops, flank steak and bacon on trays and wooden cutting boards on a white marble surface
Is your mouth watering yet?
Snake River Farms

The Gist

Navigating the world of online meat shopping can be intimidating, but a reliable purveyor like Snake River Farms offers premium American Wagyu beef, Kurobuta pork and expert guidance on cuts and cooking to ensure a top-quality experience.

Key Takeaways

  • Online meat shopping presents challenges like judging quality from images.
  • Reputable purveyors like Snake River Farms provide high-quality American Wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork, raised on family ranches with strong animal welfare standards.
  • Understanding specific cuts — such as filet mignon, ribeye and brisket — and their ideal cooking methods enhances the online meat buying experience.

In partnership with Snake River Farms

In this era of internet shopping, it can still be daunting to buy groceries online. You can’t touch or taste the produce, and sometimes nutrition labels aren’t even available to know exactly what you’re buying. And when it comes to meat, it can be difficult to determine the quality when one single image represents every piece of that inventory.

That’s where Snake River Farms comes in. For more than five decades, they’ve been dedicated to raising the country’s finest American Wagyu beef and delivering it to your door. And it doesn’t stop at steaks: Their Kurobuta pork and seafood is also top quality, so you know you’re getting the best when you buy from them. Below, we have some expert tips on shopping for meat online, plus the best cuts to know.

Know Your Purveyor

Oftentimes, when shopping for meat at the grocery store, you might not even know where it comes from. This makes it difficult to determine the quality level. Sure, you can see it with your eyes, but that can be deceiving, as there are a number of merchandising techniques that can make meat look more appealing.

Lighting is probably the most common. Many meat cases are designed to emphasize red tones, making beef appear brighter and fresher. Under different lighting, the same steak can look noticeably less vibrant. It’s no surprise that a beautifully red steak is appealing: After all, we eat with our eyes first! But marbling, breed of the animal, aging and handling typically have a much bigger impact on how a steak will actually taste than whether it’s bright crimson in the display case.

Butchers also use trimming and presentation to make a cut of meat appear more premium. They may trim away discolored edges or position uneven marbling so it’s more visible. But when you’re shopping for meat at a reputable source like Snake River Farms, it removes all of the guesswork. You know you’re going to get excellent quality American Wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork, raised on family ranches with high standards of animal welfare.

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Know Your Cuts

There are so many cuts of meat — and so many ways to cook them — that it can be intimidating to try something new, especially if you’re paying a premium price. If you’re used to buying from a butcher, you likely rely on them for cooking and seasoning tips. That’s another wonderful thing about Snake River Farms: They have an entire blog dedicated to recipes and cooking guides for all the meat they sell. So even if you’re not chatting with a butcher in person, you can feel confident in cooking your order to perfection. 

That said, if you’re looking for a quick reference guide, you’ve come to the right place. Below are five of the most popular cuts of meat at Snake River Farms and how best to use them. (Explanations of the cooking methods mentioned can be found here.)

Filet Mignon: A filet is a cut of beef from the tenderloin, a narrow, elongated muscle along the cow’s spine. Because it’s not a heavily worked muscle, it’s melt-in-your-mouth tender with a mild, buttery flavor. The reverse sear and steakhouse methods work really well for a filet, but because the cut is lower in fat, it can cook quickly, so be diligent. Try it with a compound butter or classic Béarnaise.

a ribeye with two slices next to it and thyme on a wooden cutting board
We’re ribeye fanatics around here.
Snake River Farms

Ribeye: Cut from the rib section of the cow, the ribeye earns its reputation thanks to one thing: marbling. This part of the animal naturally develops plenty of intramuscular fat, creating the web-like streaks that run throughout the meat. As the steak cooks, that fat renders down, basting the meat from within and giving the ribeye its signature richness and intense beefy flavor. Season it simply with salt and pepper and cook it with a reverse sear.

New York Strip: This steak comes from the short loi, located on the back of the cow. And like the filet mignon, it comes from a muscle that does minimal work, making it another tender, popular cut. Not only do they shine with a cook in the cast-iron skillet, but they’re also a great steak for grilling. Similar to the ribeye, the New York strip has significant marbling, meaning that a simple seasoning of salt and pepper will let its natural richness shine.

Brisket: Brisket comes from the lower chest of the cow, a hardworking muscle that gets plenty of use throughout the animal’s life. Because it’s packed with connective tissue, it’s naturally a tougher cut. But when cooked low and slow, all that collagen gradually breaks down, transforming the meat into something rich, tender and deeply flavorful. It’s no wonder brisket has become a cornerstone of American barbecue. You should take note from the country’s pitmasters and cook it with low, indirect heat for a long time. And have fun with the spices! Create a rub with things like salt, pepper, brown sugar, paprika, garlic and mustard powder for a flavorful outcome.

Frenched Pork Chop: There are few greater pleasures in life than a bone-in pork chop, a cut taken from the loin of the pig. Snake River Farms’ Frenched version is hand-cut and trimmed to display the rib bone, which makes for a beautiful presentation. You can grill or pan sear them, but remember this: With pork this high quality, remove it from the heat when the internal temperature reaches 130 or 135 degrees. You can thank us later!

two trays of steaks and a wooden cutting board with more steaks on a white marble surface
The Prime Steak Experience
Snake River Farms

Where to Start

Snake River Farms has an abundance of gift bundles that let you sample a variety of meat cuts and seafood. If you need some inspiration, these three are our favorites:

The Smokehouse Sampler

If you’re itching to use the smoker, this box comes stocked with brisket, pork collar, pork spare ribs and a tri-tip.

The Prime Steak Experience

All steak, all the time. This sampler includes four Prime New York strips and four Prime ribeyes so you can get your fix.

Grillmaster’s Go-Tos

This bundle has everything you need to be the star of the grill, including Wagyu hotdogs, Wagyu burger patties, smoked jalapeño cheddar sausage, flank steak, New York strip, ribeye and Snake River Farms’ signature steak seasoning.

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

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