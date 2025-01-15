Leisure > Food

We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters

Grab a baguette and go to town

By Amanda Gabriele
January 15, 2025 12:11 pm
Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
The most beautiful sight in the world.
VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

Butter is one of life’s greatest pleasures. It makes a piece of bread even better, renders a steak more succulent, adds flavor and flakiness to pastries and perfectly complements seafood. I have no shame about simply eating a spoon of it in a restaurant, and a lot of the InsideHook crew feels the same way. So we decided to take our love of the stuff and make it work for you.

I set up a blind butter tasting with the brands below. Everything was presented on plain white paper plates, and each was ranked on a scale of one to five, with one being the worst and five being the best. To keep things consistent, I purchased higher-end butters that you can still find in your local grocery store — so no Land O’Lakes but also not impossibly hard-to-find, only available in specialty markets butters. My local grocery store is a little bit expensive, probably 15% higher than most chains. The prices listed under each butter reflect what I paid. We tasted all salted butters for the purpose of eating with bread.

There were some surprises and also some old favorites that made it to the top of our picks. The next time you’re pacing the dairy aisle trying to decide the best butter to buy, let this ranking be your guide. 

Échiré Salted Butter
Échiré Salted Butter
Échiré

12. Échiré Salted Butter (14.5 points)

Price: $9.99

For such an expensive butter, Échiré totally missed the mark. Our panel thought it had a meaty flavor and said it’s “kinda gamey” and “tastes like lamb.” Multiple tasters said it’s “oily,” and one even commented that it has “an unsettling tang.” 

Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter With Sea Salt
Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter With Sea Salt
Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter With Sea Salt

11. Vermont Creamery Cultured Butter With Sea Salt (16.5 points)

Price: $5.49

I’m a huge fan of Vermont Creamery cheeses, so I was really surprised the butter didn’t live up to the dairy’s high standards. But it landed at the bottom of our list. Four different editors said it “tastes like a fridge,” like it was “left in there for too long.” One even commented it “tastes more like vegetable shortening with butter flavor mixed in.”

Tipperary Pure Salted Irish Butter
Tipperary Pure Salted Irish Butter
Tipperary

10. Tipperary Pure Salted Irish Butter (20.5 points)

Price: $4.99

One of the most common comments about Tipperary was that it’s “boring.” A couple people said it was “fine,” but others were “disappointed” in the flavor. Two people even said it’s “sour,” and one mentioned “it seems to have an identity crisis — is it butter or is it vinegar?”

Président Salted Butter
Président Salted Butter
Président

9. Président Salted Butter (23 points)

Price: $4.49

People had a lot of feelings about Président. Two people compared it to the flavor of noodle dishes (cacio e pepe and Kraft Mac & Cheese), two thought it was “oily” and a whopping four editors said it’s way too salty. One person who said the latter did think “it would work well with veggies or meats because the flavors would balance out well,” so maybe this is a good one for cooking if you love salt. 

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Salted Butter
Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Salted Butter
Vital Farms

8. Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Salted Butter (26 points)

Price: $6.49

Vital Farms had pretty mixed reviews, but after comparing all of them, it seems like a solid choice for baking or cooking. A few people said it had a “pleasant, creamy texture,” but others thought the flavor was lacking, with one taster calling it “plain Jane.” Two editors mentioned it has an “olive oil taste,” especially on the finish. 

Kate’s Salted Butter
Kate’s Salted Butter
Kate’s

7. Kate’s Salted Butter (28 points)

Price: $4.99

Kate’s Butter landed right in the middle of our list, and the comments back up its ranking. Three people dubbed it “regular butter,” and another said it’s what “grocery store butter should taste like.” Another noted it has a “pleasant saltiness.”

We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
 The top bottles for cooking, drizzling and everything in-between
Finlandia Salted Butter
Finlandia Salted Butter
Finlandia

6. Finlandia Salted Butter (29.5 points)

Price: $5.19

Another “middle of the road” butter with the comments to match. Some editor notes that stood out were “not bad but unremarkable,” “not too distinct — fine” and “nice and soft, not too salty.” All that said, Finlandia is good enough to serve with bread but also not so fancy that you won’t feel bad cooking with it.

Lurpak Salted Butter
Lurpak Salted Butter
Lurpak

5. Lurpak Salted Butter (35 points)

Price: $7.99

Lurpak is one of the pricier on this list, but according to editor comments, it’s worth every penny. Three people said it “tastes fancy” with adjectives like “creamy,” “fluffy” and “pleasant aftertaste” used to describe it. I had never tasted this butter before, and now it’s in my regular rotation. 

Westgold Salted Butter
Westgold Salted Butter
Westgold

4. Westgold Salted Butter (36.5 points)

Price: $4.99

“Creamy” was the biggest unanimous comment for Westgold — it has a gorgeous texture and balanced flavor that everyone liked. A couple people said “it has just the right amount of salt,” and two others noted it “tastes like popcorn butter.” Two tasters even agreed they “would put this on a baguette at a pretty nice French restaurant.”

Kerrygold Irish Salted Butter
Kerrygold Irish Salted Butter
Kerrygold

3. Kerrygold Irish Salted Butter (37 points)

Price: $6.29

Here comes old faithful. Multiple editors in the office stated that Kerrygold was their favorite before the tasting, and it landed very high on our list in third place. Tasters thought it was “balanced” and had a “nice salt ratio.” One person on our panel even said “I would eat a lot of bread with that butter.”

Plugrà European-Style Salted Butter
Plugrà European-Style Salted Butter
Plugrà

2. Plugrà European-Style Salted Butter (37.5 points)     

Price: $4.89

In terms of price and taste, Plugrà is the best value on this list. Our tasters said it was “fresh and intense” with a “concentrated, salty flavor.” Most of our panel loved how “light and airy” it is, and another said it’s “the perfect butter.” One commented “it’s what I want to eat with clams and crab legs.” Summer can’t come soon enough!

Isigny Ste Mère Salted Butter
Isigny Ste Mère Salted Butter
Isigny Ste Mère

1. Isigny Ste Mère Salted Butter (38 points)

Price: $8.49

This butter is my personal favorite, but of course no one knew that because this was a blind tasting. But Isigny Ste Mère came out on top — what can I say, the IH crew has really good taste. The thing that makes it stand out from the rest are the salt crystals that give it some texture and crunch. They were too much for one taster, who thought its “very salty” flavor was “too much.” But most of the panel liked its “intense flavor” and “great texture,” saying they “love the salt crystals.” Another even compared it to “eating some fine aged cheese.”

More Like This

Board with steak and sauces
Chef Brad Wise Tells Us How to Make a Shareable Steak Board
An assortment of booze on a table
How to Taste Everything (and Not Sound Pretentious)
Land O'Lakes new butter packaging
Land O’Lakes Butter Drops Native American Woman From Packaging
Two sandwiches made with toasted sourdough bread and filled with melted cheese and mushrooms sauteed with garlic
How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Leisure > Food

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Most Popular

Because you gotta take those wins wherever you can get 'em
The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World
A smattering of exercisers on a dock at sunrise.
How to Become a Morning Workout Person, in 9 Easy Steps
men's fashion trends
The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According Our Style Editor
men's jacket sale
It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day
Man slumped behind beer bottle
Report: Alcohol's Ill Effects Pile Up As You Age

Recommended

Suggested for you

Because you gotta take those wins wherever you can get 'em
The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World
A smattering of exercisers on a dock at sunrise.
How to Become a Morning Workout Person, in 9 Easy Steps
men's fashion trends
The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According Our Style Editor
men's jacket sale
It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day
Man slumped behind beer bottle
Report: Alcohol's Ill Effects Pile Up As You Age

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon

We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters

Tuna Tostada with Chimichurri on a tan plate

If You Want to Eat More Protein This Year, Get to Know These 7 Fishes

Oysters

Norovirus-Related Oyster Recalls Are Affecting Diners Across the Nation

Spread of food and drinks at V&V

Caviar-Stuffed Olives and a Cheeseburger Royale Rule This Beverly Hills Speakeasy

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches