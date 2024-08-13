Where to Go for Breakfast in Chicago 

Chicago truly knows how to make a delectable breakfast, from French toast variations to massive waffles. Or maybe you’re a savory person and prefer bacon and eggs to start the day. No matter what you want your first meal to be, there’s definitely an excellent breakfast waiting for you. These are our favorites.

Beatrix boasts a farm-fresh menu. Beatrix

This Chicago darling has its own coffee roasting brand, so you better believe you’re gonna be sipping on some dark, complex Joe. If that alone doesn’t convince you, then perhaps the breakfast menu might. With an emphasis on local farm ingredients, it’s hard to choose a favorite, but we’re partial to the cold brew overnight oats with brûléed banana, chia seeds, toasted almond, coconut and vanilla whipped cream.

519 N Clark St, 834 W Fulton Market, 671 N St Clair St

Ema, which means “mother” in Hebrew, is an ode to Mediterranean-style cooking by Chef CJ Jacobson, the winner of Top Chef Duels 2014. Jacobson, who was born in California, loves hyper-local food. On the weekend-only brunch menu is a blueberry clafoutis (almond pancake, yogurt, lemon and marcona almond), which is a delightful twist for anyone with a sweet tooth. Or dig right into some of the more savory dishes, which include spicy hummus and a lamb and beef kefta.

74 W Illinois St.

Miru Tokyo is a Japanese treasure at the top of the St. Regis. Miru

If you’re in the mood for a breakfast that’s extraordinarily different, try the Tokyo breakfast at Miru, which includes salmon, dashi tamago, rice and miso soup. They also have other dishes that are Japanese-inspired, such as the coconut chia pudding, which is served with compressed mango and raspberries.

401 E Wacker Dr, 11th floor

This is your traditional American breakfast spot in Andersonville, but elevated. I haven’t stopped thinking about the Blackberry Bliss Cakes (hotcakes layered with blackberries and vanilla mascarpone cream, topped with homemade granola) since I experienced them a few months back. The Fannie’s Killer Fried Egg Sandwich is also exquisite, but I can’t tear myself away from those Bliss Cakes.

5707 N Clark St

Come for the cinnamon rolls, stay for the rest. IYKYK. This Swedish breakfast spot has been overfeeding Chicagoans since 1945, and we would shed tears if it ever shuttered. You must try the Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, but save room for the cinnamon rolls.

1147 W Granville Ave, 909 W Belmont Ave, 3415 N Broadway

Beloved by tourists and by Chicagoans alike, this restaurant is based on traditional homemade meals. When it opens at 7 a.m., there’s usually already a long line out the door. If you’re looking for something sweet, you can’t go wrong with the Oreo s’mores pancakes (more of a dessert than a breakfast, but I’m not judging). Their massive skillets are also worth trying.

130 E Randolph St, 1383 N Meacham Rd, Schaumburg, 1783 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

This is a classic family-owned Chicago greasy spoon diner, serving hungry locals since 1923. There’s always a line, no matter what time you arrive, but you’re treated to Milk Duds while you wait — and as soon as you sit, donut holes are delivered to your table. Come super hungry for eggs, pancakes and bacon.

565 W Jackson Blvd

French toast fans flock to Batter & Berries, which claims that people from all over the world descend on the restaurant to get a taste of their toast. The French toast menu changes every week (expect to see the Champagne French Toast every New Year’s, though). Don’t skimp on the other dishes, as most of their delicious meats and eggs are sourced from local farms.

2748 N Lincoln Ave, 3462 Vollmer Road, Olympia Fields