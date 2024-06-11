The 8 Best Spots to Dine Al Fresco in Chicago

Chicagoans endure snow, hail and random bouts of snow-hail because we know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: patio season. It’s finally warm enough to dine outside in the Windy City, so take advantage by adding these eight spots to your al fresco list and make your reservations stat.

Miru’s patio features stunning views of downtown, Navy Pier and Lake Michigan. Allison Gallese

Gaze onto Navy Pier, Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago when you dine on the patio of Miru, a high-end Japanese restaurant on the 11th floor of the St. Regis. Every Wednesday and Sunday evening, there are fireworks over Navy Pier, and this is one of the top places to see them if you don’t want to camp out all afternoon by the pier to get a good spot. For our money, there’s no better combo than fireworks and a smoked pork belly skewer.

401 E. Wacker Dr.

Pizzeria Portofino: for those with boats, and those who just want to feel like they have a boat. Lindsay Eberly

You have two fabulous outdoor dining choices here: Sit on the patio along the Chicago River or rent a boat, dock it at the restaurant and Pizza Portofino will deliver your food right on deck. The Black Truffle & Three Cheese Pizza is *chef’s kiss*.

317 N. Clark St.

RPM Seafood’s open-air patio, set beside the Chicago River, in the heart of downtown. Lindsay Eberly x Eberly Film Lab, LLC

Sit on the open-air patio overlooking the Chicago River as you hunker down and indulge in the best seafood in Chicago (not hyperbole at all). This is a fantastic spot for a date night, a night out with friends or a luxurious solo dinner. Order the famous seafood tower, topped with Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab legs and oysters — you won’t regret it.

317 N. Clark St.

Deer Path Inn features an enchanting English garden, a gem for summertime al fresco dining Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

This quaint destination is a lovely spot to enjoy a meal al fresco (and to spend the night, if that’s your jam). They have an enchanting English garden, which is ideal for open-air dining. Soak in the views of the ivy climbing up the inn while listening to a tranquil fountain and enjoying European and English-inspired fare. We recommend going for the afternoon tea, as it is as authentic as it gets.

255 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest

Aba’s Chicago location features a massive patio filled with couches, tables and firepits Jeff Marini

If you’re looking for a restaurant that’s as stunning as the food being served, you’ve found it. The Chicago outpost of Mediterranean restaurant Aba has a massive patio filled with couches, tables and firepits, and decorated with lush foliage and enchanting lighting. Bring your friends, as this is a spot meant for lounging.

302 N. Green St.

The Hampton Social features two patios: an indoor-outdoor space framed by sliding doors, and an elegant rooftop lounge Morgan Ione Photography

This restaurant was made to be photographed, with its clean lines contrasted with eye-catching artwork; but its coastal-inspired food is anything but an afterthought (don’t miss the Coopers Beach Calamari). What we love most about the Hampton Social is its five-year-old patio, which is an extension of the restaurant with floor-to-ceiling walls that slide open to create an outdoor space. They also have a rooftop patio, so you’ve got options.

164 E. Grand Ave.

Fulton Market’s Bandit is the perfect spot to people-watch (over a cocktail and a plate of Nashville hot chicken tenders) Courtesy of Bandit

This rustic Fulton Market spot is intended to be high style meets lowbrow, so there are neon bar signs and vintage decor paired with incredible food. Bandit has tons of bar bites and small plates (dig into the Nashville hot chicken tenders) which are great for sharing on the patio. Our favorite thing to do on a sunny day is to sit outside with a Shady Lady (Gran Centenario Plata Tequila, triple sec, agave nectar and lime) and people-watch around Restaurant Row.

841 W. Randolph St.

Costera Cocina Tulum’s main bar (but they’ve got outdoor space, too) Barry Brecheisen

Is there anything better than chips and guac with a Margarita on a blue-sky day? The answer is a hard no. Take it up a notch by seeking out elevated Mexican food — like the kind they offer here at Costera Cocina Tulum — and your day will be made. The short rib quesadilla is my go-to, but the tuna tartare is a close second. The balcony will fully transport you to another world, with its array of plants, resembling a beachy jungle.

850 W. Fulton Market