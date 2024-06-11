Chicago > Food

The 8 Best Spots to Dine Al Fresco in Chicago

Patio season has finally arrived. Here's how to do it right.

By Danielle Braff @daniellebraff
June 11, 2024 7:12 am
Deer Path's obscured patio, nestled between the inn and its English-style garden
Deer Path's elegant patio, nestled between the inn and its English-style garden
Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

Chicagoans endure snow, hail and random bouts of snow-hail because we know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: patio season. It’s finally warm enough to dine outside in the Windy City, so take advantage by adding these eight spots to your al fresco list and make your reservations stat. 

Miru's patio features stunning views of Downtown Chicago, Navy Pier, and Lake Michigan
Miru’s patio features stunning views of downtown, Navy Pier and Lake Michigan.
Allison Gallese

Miru

Gaze onto Navy Pier, Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago when you dine on the patio of Miru, a high-end Japanese restaurant on the 11th floor of the St. Regis. Every Wednesday and Sunday evening, there are fireworks over Navy Pier, and this is one of the top places to see them if you don’t want to camp out all afternoon by the pier to get a good spot. For our money, there’s no better combo than fireworks and a smoked pork belly skewer.

401 E. Wacker Dr.

Pizzeria Portofino offers "onboard seating" on a number of their boats, docked along the banks of the Chicago River
Pizzeria Portofino: for those with boats, and those who just want to feel like they have a boat.
Lindsay Eberly

Pizzeria Portofino

You have two fabulous outdoor dining choices here: Sit on the patio along the Chicago River or rent a boat, dock it at the restaurant and Pizza Portofino will deliver your food right on deck. The Black Truffle & Three Cheese Pizza is *chef’s kiss*.

317 N. Clark St.

8 Black-Owned Restaurants in Chicago to Try, Stat
8 Black-Owned Restaurants in Chicago to Try, Stat
 From a spot serving up four-course alligator dinners to quite possibly the best taco stand in the city
RPM Seafood's open-air patio, set beside the Chicago River, in the heart of Downtown
RPM Seafood’s open-air patio, set beside the Chicago River, in the heart of downtown.
Lindsay Eberly x Eberly Film Lab, LLC

RPM Seafood

Sit on the open-air patio overlooking the Chicago River as you hunker down and indulge in the best seafood in Chicago (not hyperbole at all). This is a fantastic spot for a date night, a night out with friends or a luxurious solo dinner. Order the famous seafood tower, topped with Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab legs and oysters — you won’t regret it.

317 N. Clark St.

Deer Path Inn features an enchanting English garden, a gem for summertime al fresco dining
Deer Path Inn features an enchanting English garden, a gem for summertime al fresco dining
Courtesy of Deer Path Inn

Deer Path Inn

This quaint destination is a lovely spot to enjoy a meal al fresco (and to spend the night, if that’s your jam). They have an enchanting English garden, which is ideal for open-air dining. Soak in the views of the ivy climbing up the inn while listening to a tranquil fountain and enjoying European and English-inspired fare. We recommend going for the afternoon tea, as it is as authentic as it gets.

255 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest

Aba's Chicago location features a massive patio filled with couches, tables, and fire pits
Aba’s Chicago location features a massive patio filled with couches, tables and firepits
Jeff Marini

Aba

If you’re looking for a restaurant that’s as stunning as the food being served, you’ve found it. The Chicago outpost of Mediterranean restaurant Aba has a massive patio filled with couches, tables and firepits, and decorated with lush foliage and enchanting lighting. Bring your friends, as this is a spot meant for lounging.

302 N. Green St.

The Hampton Social features two patios - an indoor-outdoor space framed by sliding doors, and an elegant rooftop lounge
The Hampton Social features two patios: an indoor-outdoor space framed by sliding doors, and an elegant rooftop lounge
Morgan Ione Photography

The Hampton Social

This restaurant was made to be photographed, with its clean lines contrasted with eye-catching artwork; but its coastal-inspired food is anything but an afterthought (don’t miss the Coopers Beach Calamari). What we love most about the Hampton Social is its five-year-old patio, which is an extension of the restaurant with floor-to-ceiling walls that slide open to create an outdoor space. They also have a rooftop patio, so you’ve got options.

164 E. Grand Ave.

Fulton Market's Bandit is the perfect spot to people-watch (over a cocktail)
Fulton Market’s Bandit is the perfect spot to people-watch (over a cocktail and a plate of Nashville hot chicken tenders)
Courtesy of Bandit

Bandit

This rustic Fulton Market spot is intended to be high style meets lowbrow, so there are neon bar signs and vintage decor paired with incredible food. Bandit has tons of bar bites and small plates (dig into the Nashville hot chicken tenders) which are great for sharing on the patio. Our favorite thing to do on a sunny day is to sit outside with a Shady Lady (Gran Centenario Plata Tequila, triple sec, agave nectar and lime) and people-watch around Restaurant Row. 

841 W. Randolph St.

Costera Cocina's main bar, set beside its jungle-inspired patio seating
Costera Cocina Tulum’s main bar (but they’ve got outdoor space, too)
Barry Brecheisen

Costera Cocina Tulum

Is there anything better than chips and guac with a Margarita on a blue-sky day? The answer is a hard no. Take it up a notch by seeking out elevated Mexican food — like the kind they offer here at Costera Cocina Tulum — and your day will be made. The short rib quesadilla is my go-to, but the tuna tartare is a close second. The balcony will fully transport you to another world, with its array of plants, resembling a beachy jungle.

850 W. Fulton Market

More Like This

A tomahawk steak from RPM, garnished with jalapeño peppers.
Let Work Pick Up the Tab: 9 Expense-Account Restaurants in Chicago
Rendering for Satellite Concourse 1 at O’Hare International Airport
Chicago Releases First Images of O’Hare Airport Expansion
four people on stage performing sketch comedy
12 Great Places to See Comedy in Chicago
chicken kabobs, fried zucchini and kalamata olives on white plates sitting on a white tablecloth
Where to Eat in Chicago’s Greektown Right Now

Chicago > Drinks
Chicago > Food
Danielle Braff is a freelancer for InsideHook, and has been writing about everything from parenting to food to law for 20 years. She grew up in New York City and moved to Chicago to attend graduate school at Medill.

Most Popular

Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation
A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.
On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation
A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.
On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Logan Lerman

Did Logan Lerman Just Singlehandedly Revive the Perfect Summer Look?

The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000

The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling

A photo of bikers rounding a farmland corner in Tennessee, which is trying to become America's next cycling paradise

Searching for America’s Next Cycling Paradise

swordfish au poive, pomme anna and roasted garlic on a white plate on a gray table

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants in Houston

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco