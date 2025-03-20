America’s Best Gas Station Foods, Ranked

Road trips are a uniquely American pastime, and no journey is complete without a pit stop at a gas station for fuel — both for your car and your stomach. While gas stations aren’t typically culinary destinations, they’re home to some of the most beloved, unexpected and downright incredible eats in the country. From burritos to brisket, here’s a definitive ranking of the best gas station snacks America has to offer.

Honorable Mention: Hunt Brothers Pizza (Nationwide)

When you’re on the road and craving a hot, customizable meal, Hunt Brothers Pizza is a lifesaver. Found in gas stations and convenience stores across the country, these pies are surprisingly solid, with a thick buttery crust, generous layer of cheese and toppings that actually taste fresh. The Lotsa Meat Pizza, loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef and bacon, is a standout combination. Plus, with their “All Toppings, No Extra Charge” policy, you can load up your pie without wrecking your budget. It might not be Neapolitan style, but it hits the spot when you’re miles from the nearest pizzeria.

10. RaceTrac’s Swirl World Ice Cream (Southeast)

On a hot day in the south, RaceTrac’s self-serve Swirl World stations are like an oasis in the desert. With multiple soft serve flavors (the strawberry has no business being that good) and a toppings bar that would make a froyo shop jealous, it’s a sweet, customizable spread of treats. Let your inner seven-year-old run wild with sprinkles, gummy bears and hot fudge.

9. Maverik’s BonFire Grill Burritos (Mountain West)

Maverik’s BonFire Grill takes gas station food up a notch with hearty, freshly-made burritos that put most fast food to shame. Whether you go for the M.O.A.B. — featuring eggs, Black Forest ham, sausage, bacon, cheese and potatoes — or the Buffalo Chicken Burrito (also filled with crispy potatoes), you’re in for a filling, flavorful meal.

8. Speedway’s Buffalo Chicken Roller (Nationwide)

Forget the sad, dried-out hot dogs spinning on gas station rollers — Speedway’s Buffalo Chicken Roller is a spicy gamechanger of a snack. Made from ground chicken mixed with Buffalo sauce and coated in a crispy spiced breading, each bite packs a punch of heat with just the right amount of crunch. Pair it with a side of ranch or blue cheese for the full Buffalo wing experience on the go. It’s a little bit of guilty pleasure and a lot of bold flavor, which is exactly what you want from gas station food.

7. Kwik Trip’s Glazers Donuts (Midwest)

There’s something magical about Kwik Trip’s Glazers, impossibly soft donuts with a sugary glaze that’s just on the right side of cloying. Served warm in the mornings, they’re the ultimate grab-and-go breakfast. Pair one with a cup of Karuba coffee, and you’ll almost forget you’re eating in a parking lot.

6. Allsup’s Fried Burritos (New Mexico and Texas)

Imagine if a chimichanga and a Hot Pocket had a baby — that’s the Allsup’s fried burrito. These crunchy parcels of beef and bean goodness are a legend in New Mexico and West Texas, where road trippers swear by them. Grab a few packets of taco sauce and a cold Dr Pepper, and you’ve got a meal that’s part tradition, part guilty pleasure.

5. 7-Eleven Taquitos (Nationwide)

You know they’ve been rolling away for who knows how long, but there’s something undeniably satisfying about a 7-Eleven taquito. The crispy shell, gooey filling and that first bite that nearly scalds your mouth is a rite of passage for anyone on a road trip. The Monterey Jack Chicken is a personal favorite, packing more flavor into three bites than should be allowed.

4. Sheetz’s MTO Burritos (Mid-Atlantic)

Sheetz’s Made-to-Order system is a beacon of hope for anyone tired of sad, prepackaged gas station snacks. The MTO burritos (or, if you feel especially bold, get a quesarito, where the burrito shell is a quesadilla) are fully customizable, loaded with options like grilled chicken, spicy jalapeños and the like. Finish with a seasoning dust like voodoo or ranch, and you have a meal almost worthy of the road trip itself.

This sandwich has a cult following. The Washington Post via Getty Images

3. Wawa’s Hoagies (Northeast)

Wawa is to the Northeast what In-N-Out is to the West Coast — a regional culinary obsession. Their hoagies are fully customizable, with freshly baked rolls, a variety of meats and a surprising number of spreads and toppings. The Gobbler (stuffed with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy) is a seasonal legend, but the classic Italian or meatball hoagies are worth the hype year-round.

2. Buc-ee’s Brisket Sandwich (Texas and the South)

When you think of gas station food, perfectly-smoked brisket probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind, unless you’re in and around Texas. Buc-ee’s has turned gas station dining into an art form with its slow-smoked, melt-in-your-mouth brisket sandwich. Tender slices of beef are piled high on a bun with a sweet and tangy sauce that rivals any standalone barbecue joint. Add in Buc-ee’s famously clean bathrooms, walls of beverages and a gift shop the size of a museum, and this is a road trip stop you’ll actually look forward to.

1. Casey’s General Store Breakfast Pizza (Midwest)

Breakfast pizza is a genius idea in and of itself, but Casey’s takes it to another level. This Midwestern staple starts with a buttery crust and piles on scrambled eggs, cheese, and sausage or bacon, all spiked with a sausage gravy or cheese sauce. It’s a hearty, greasy slice of morning glory that pairs perfectly with a gas station coffee, fare truly worthy of the number one spot on this list. Pro tip: Get there early because they sell out fast.