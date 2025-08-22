Terra Madre Americas Is the Most Exciting Culinary Event of 2025

In partnership with Visit Sacramento

If there’s one thing I care about most in this world, it’s eating good food. I want it to be flavorful, nutritious and interesting, but above all, I want it to be slow. Food like this doesn’t cut corners, meaning it champions quality over quantity — think organic produce grown from heritage seeds, pasture-raised eggs, fish that’s caught sustainably, meat that puts animal welfare above profits. It’s not always possible, but I try to eat this way as much as I can.

It’s one of the big reasons I was so excited to hear that a version of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto — an international culinary event dedicated to food politics, sustainable agriculture and the environment that takes place in Turin, Italy — is coming to the United States this fall. Taking place September 26-28 in Sacramento, California, Terra Madre Americas is a weekend-long culinary event that will focus on the entire path of the food being served, from growth and harvest to preparation and consumption. Best of all, it’s free to attend!

Before I dive into more details, a little background: Terra Madre Americas is a first-of-its kind global culinary convergence that debuts in Sacramento this September, all powered by Slow Food International and Visit Sacramento. If you’re not familiar with Slow Food, it’s a global movement dedicated to good, clean and fair food for all. It was founded in Italy in 1986 and has since spread to a worldwide network of local communities and activists who promote food education, cultural and biological diversity, and influence policies that can help transform food systems. I’ve been a follower of Slow Food for the better part of two decades, so seeing this event happen stateside is truly special.

Just one of the delicious bites to expect from Terra Madre Americas Francisco Chavira

Okay, back to the event. It’s going to offer everything you want in a food festival and more, especially because Sacramento boasts such an incredible farm-to-fork ethos — it’s truly one of the coolest places to eat in America right now. Some of the biggest chefs in the country will be there, including Alice Waters, Jeremiah Tower, Sean Sherman and Elizabeth Falkner. There’s a great lineup of educational panels and workshops led by chefs, farmers and vintners from across the Americas. There are a ton of bands and musical artists performing on the Golden 1 Live Music Stage throughout the weekend, including The War on Drugs, Spoon, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Jade Bird and Passion Pit (solo acoustic). And, of course, there will be delicious eats and drinks to be had throughout the event’s marketplace, Enoteca, presented by Bank of America, outdoor vendors showcasing Sacramento’s local flavor and the Terra Madre Americas Bistro, powered by SMUD, which will offer a three-course, chef-curated tasting experience. The whole weekend kicks off with the Grand Tasting event, which will highlight Sacramento’s rich culinary scene with tastings from more than 20 acclaimed chefs, plus libations and live entertainment.

I’ll personally be attending Terra Madre Americas because nothing makes me happier than seeing such an incredible organization bringing this event stateside. It’s also a great excuse to explore Sacramento and tick some of the city’s great bars and restaurants off my list. And remember: it’s free, which makes it truly one of the best food festivals to happen all year.