Culture

How Badly Did the LA Wildfires Affect the Local Soil?

Test results had some alarming findings

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 4, 2025 8:33 pm EDT
Burnt cactus after fires
A burned cactus on the Eaton Canyon trail that was burned in the Eaton fire.
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

There’s been a lot written about the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles earlier this year, from the way that locals are rebuilding in their wake to the effect of tariffs on that process. But there’s another big question looming over the proceedings, and it’s something that could affect both people building new construction and anyone whose job or recreational activities take them to places affected by the fires: namely, were there any adverse environmental effects?

Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Tony Briscoe, Noah Haggerty and Hayley Smith chronicled the results of soil testing that the Times paid for in the absence of state or federal funding for the same process. The process involved collecting soil samples from locations across the city and then bringing them to BSK Associates, a company that handled similar tests for governmental agencies in the wake of previous wildfires.

The results? In two locations, the soil samples turned up “toxic heavy metals in excess of California standards for residential properties.” One of those locations also had alarming high levels of lead on the premises as well. Even more alarming is that those two homes had been treated after the fires by the Army Corps of Engineers. Toxic substances such as arsenic also showed up in samples from homes that lacked governmental intervention.

Experts Warn of Toxic Plant’s Return After Wildfires
Experts Warn of Toxic Plant’s Return After Wildfires
 The poodle-dog bush can irritate your skin

One elected representative, Rep. Laura Friedman, stressed the consequences of these findings. “It’s going to be really hard for a lot of these folks to rebuild” Friedman told the Times. “We’ve got a lot of folks, particularly near the Eaton fire, who were underinsured or uninsured.” And as the Times‘ reporting pointed out, with wildfires becoming more prevalent across the country, the issues raised by this investigation are unlikely to go away.

More Like This

Chef Daniel Holzman of Danny Boy's Pizza, one of the Los Angeles pizza joints that helped out during the recent wildfires
The Outsized Impact of a Pie: How Pizza Joints Stepped Up During the LA Wildfires
Plumes of smoke are seen as a brush fire burns in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday
Airbnb Condemned for Initially Denying Refund During LA Wildfires 
Wildfire in British Columbia
The Environmental Impact of the Canadian Wildfires Was Worse Than You’d Expect
Mariposa Grove
Mariposa Grove’s Sequoias Are At Risk From Wildfires

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.
See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Burnt cactus after fires

How Badly Did the LA Wildfires Affect the Local Soil?

Spy camera

Extradition Case Could Shed Light on Corporate Espionage

SNL's "OnlySeniors" sketch

Quinta Brunson and "SNL" Asked: What if OnlyFans Was Also Insurance?

Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Dončić Covers Costs to Restore Kobe Bryant Mural

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty