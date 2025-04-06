Culture

Experts Warn of Toxic Plant’s Return After Wildfires

The poodle-dog bush can irritate your skin

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 6, 2025 5:47 pm EDT
Wildfires in Angeles National Forest
Smoke rises over the charred hills of the Angeles National Forest following the Hughes Fire near Santa Clarita, California, on Jan. 23, 2025.
DAVID PASHAEE/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

There aren’t many symbols of resilience than plants emerging in the wake of a disaster. After the wildfires that devastated southern California earlier this year, a visually striking pink flower has likely begun growing in Angeles National Forest. It’s a great visual, and the plant — Eriodictyon parryi, also known as poodle-dog bush — is known to thrive in the wake of fires.

But if you see one while out hiking and think that it might be a nice addition to your home decor, think twice before picking it. Turns out the plant is covered with small hairs, which can cause severe irritation if picked. As the U.S. Forest Service has pointed out, the effect it has on the human body can be more severe than that of poison oak.

Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Lila Seidman has more details on the toxic plant’s return. One expert quoted in the piece said that he believes that conditions after the fire are right for the poodle-dog bush to begin growing. The head of the board of the Mt. Wilson Bicycling Association, Carson Blaker, told the Times that the plant in question had made a significant comeback in the wake of 2020’s Bobcat Fire.

“[T]hat whole front part of the San Gabriel Mountains, the front north side, has a lot of poodle-dog on it,” Blaker said.

The Outsized Impact of a Pie: How Pizza Joints Stepped Up During the LA Wildfires
 Several local pizza makers jumped into action and continue to support the community with slices and donations

If there’s an upside to Seidman’s reporting, it’s this: once it’s grown, poodle-dog bush doesn’t last forever. “Over roughly 10 years, other plants outcompete it and it fades away,” she writes — which also explains why it’s still around after growing in after a 2020 wildfire. So if you do see a pink-flowered bush that reminded someone of a poodle, it’s probably a wise decision to give it a wide berth.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

