Wellness > Fitness

Some WHOOP Users Are Experiencing Serious Device Issues

The company has replaced a number of affected devices

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 24, 2025 6:58 pm EDT
Whoop trackers
Some Whoop users are experiencing serious device issues.
Whoop

The memorably-named fitness wearables company WHOOP has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years, reaching a $1.2 billion valuation in 2021. By earlier this year, that valuation had effectively tripled. In a 2024 post on LinkedIn, founder and CEO Will Ahmed addressed the importance of being a subscription-based company.

“As a subscription, we need to win the business of our existing members every day, every week, every month, every year,” Ahmed wrote. Thus far, WHOOP’s customers seem largely satisfied — but an issue has recently come into focus with the WHOOP 5.0 and the WHOOP MG, two new wearables launched earlier this month.

On Friday, Android Police’s Karandeep Singh Oberoi reported that some of the new devices were ceasing to function properly for their buyers. According to the report, WHOOP buyers were experiencing serious issues and took to the company’s online forums to share their frustration. This, in turn, led WHOOP to send out new devices to at least some of the people who were affected.

Android Police cited one email from the company to a device owner: “We’ve noticed your WHOOP may not be syncing as it should. We have proactively sent you replacement WHOOP right away.”

Review: Therabody’s New Smart Wearable Is Our Go-To Relaxation Tool
Review: Therabody’s New Smart Wearable Is Our Go-To Relaxation Tool
 Can’t sleep? Anxious? Hungover? SmartGoggles can help.

In comments made to Engadget’s Ian Carlos Campbell, a spokesperson for WHOOP stated that the device issues were not widespread, and were “rare and isolated, impacting a small number of members.” They added that they were not charging subscribers for the time they spent without a functional fitness wearable.

More Like This

A man walking next to a fence on a farm.
Still Suspicious of Fitness Wearables? They Could Save Your Life.
Anti AI AI.
This Wearable Tech Quietly Warns When AI is Impersonating Humans
A close-up of fitness tracking watch that says "3.7 pounds left to lose."
Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
My WHOOP Stats After a Night of Drinking Are Astonishingly Bad
My WHOOP Stats After a Night of Drinking Are Astonishingly Bad

Wellness > Fitness
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"
“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Whoop trackers

Some WHOOP Users Are Experiencing Serious Device Issues

Vitamin D pills

New Study Suggests Vitamin D Can Help With Aging

Trail runners crossing rivers and scaling hills during the Highland Ultra on Scotland’s remote and rugged Knoydart Peninsula.

Inside Scotland’s Most Beautiful (and Brutal) Trail Race

Above: Pharaoh Brown flexing in an NFL game: Below: Brown at the controls in a blue plane.

Meet the NFL Player Who Flies Planes in His Free Time

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water