The Latest Frontier for High-End Design Involves Sleeping

From devices to experiential choices

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 4, 2026 7:37 pm EST
Bed near large windows
How much would you spend for a good night's sleep?
Just how much money would you spend for the best night of sleep you’ve ever had? Given how important quality sleep is to your overall health, there are plenty of reasons to set aside more money than you might otherwise for a good mattress, quality pillows and other notable sleep accessories. But deep dives into product reviews and the underlying science aren’t the only ways in which buying sleep products are changing. There’s also the evolution of a growing high-end market for all things sleep-related.

That’s one of the biggest takeaways from an article by Andrew Zucker that recently appeared in Air Mail. As Zucker pointed out, seeking out better sleep doesn’t just include furniture; he chronicled the efforts of VistaJet to work with longevity expert Peter Attia to figure out how luxury travelers taking a charter flight can get better sleep as they travel from Point A to Point B.

Air Mail also chronicled a growing market for high-end sleep technology, with the apex possibly being a $5,000 mattress cover made by the company Eight Sleep. (The company has also gotten attention for making mattresses that collect plenty of biometric data.) That is the Pod 5 Ultra, part of a system that Eight Sleep touts as helping track sleep, keep you heated or cooled, reduce snoring and reduce back pressure.

Review: It’s the Smartest Mattress Ever. Does It Actually Work?
Review: It’s the Smartest Mattress Ever. Does It Actually Work?
 With a massive network of user data and regular software updates, Eight Sleep is fast becoming the Tesla of Zs

The market for such devices seems to be growing. In a report from this year’s CES, The Verge’s Terrence O’Brien noted that smart home controller company Mui Lab is adding more sleep-tracking functionality to its signature Mui Board. As O’Brien writes, the device will use radar instead of an array of sensors to monitor this data — something that should appeal to sensitive sleepers.

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.
