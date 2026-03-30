Scientists Discovered a Substance That Makes Mice Stronger

There are plenty of creatures that we associate with impressive feats of strength. Mice, for the most part, are not among them. (Though that premise did make for a memorable SNL sketch last year.) And yet, scientists have found that a certain diet can result in — for lack of a better phrase — musclebound mice. And it’s raised plenty of questions of whether that same approach to food can also make for healthier humans.



This month, the journal Gut published a paper that explored the effects of a certain gut microbe on the body’s muscles. As Kamal Nahas reported in an article for Live Science, the scientists conducting the study detected the presence of a certain microbe, Roseburia inulinivorans, in the bodies of humans who had done well on various tests of strength, including bench presses and leg presses.



The researchers then transported that same bacteria into the bodies of mice; over time, the scientists found that the mice with this microbe achieved an increased grip strength. Their findings also revealed that muscle configurations changed somewhat during this process, moving from a focus on endurance to one on greater overall strength.

Up next for the scientists who worked on this area of research is seeing if these same results can be replicated in humans. To that end, they have filed a patent and are working on ways to develop a secure way of including the bacteria in a supplement. According to what Leiden University scientist Borja Martinez-Tellez — the lead author of the paper — told Live Science, “This is not going to be a substitute for exercise training. It’s more of a complement.” Who knew that very fit mice could bolster a regular exercise regimen?

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »