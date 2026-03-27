Wellness > Nutrition

How to Build Performance Plates That Don’t Taste Like “Boy Kibble”

Plus, nine actually delicious, chef-approved recipes to fuel your workouts and boost recovery

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
March 27, 2026 6:10 am EDT
A man cutting a fish.
Boring Eaters tend to over-index on chicken. How about a nice cut of fish?
Nik/Unsplash

The Gist

A serious fitness regimen doesn't mean you need to eat "boy kibble." Performance chef Emmy Clinton champions a flavorful approach to athletic nutrition, emphasizing vibrant, nutrient-dense meals that effectively fuel recovery and restore energy without sacrificing enjoyment.

Key Takeaways

  • "Boring Eaters" who stick to repetitive, uninspiring meals may actually have a harder time committing to healthy fueling in the long run.
  • Emmy Clinton promotes a diverse, flavorful approach to nutrition, emphasizing food's role as essential fuel for recovery and future training success.
  • A balanced "performance plate," or post-workout meal, should typically allocate 1/4 to quality protein, 1/4 to whole-food carbohydrates, 1/2 to colorful plants, and include healthy fats for satiety.

Have you seen those videos of gym bros who exclusively eat grilled chicken, broccoli and a pile of white rice for dinner? (Maybe dousing the medley in Cholula?) Some of these guys have proudly dubbed their creations “boy kibble.” As a group, I’ll just call them the Boring Eaters.

They’re not doing anything especially wrong. They’re buying ingredients in bulk, minimizing prep time and hitting their macros. As hard-charging amateur athletes without access to private chefs, it’s reasonable that they’ve created a system and stuck with it.

But I do wonder about the broader impact of Boring Eaters. They’ve fostered an association between fitness and food that might lose a Quickfire Challenge to a bowl of The Farmer’s Dog. Perceptions of rigid discipline already keep a good chunk of the public away from exercise — if the meals look like a chore, too, why would they want to take up the lifestyle?

This is even relevant for frequent exercisers, who might conclude that “proper” fueling looks too bland and uninspiring. I’m already training five days a week, and now I have to eat grilled chicken, egg whites and broccoli on repeat? That disillusionment could trigger a version of the “what-the-hell effect,” where you indulge in junk food and keep going back for more because you already broke your healthy streak. (I’ve known many a serious runner whose main food groups are pizza, burgers and candy.)

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So what does proper fueling actually look like? Does it really have to be so barebones and repetitive to be effective?

Emmy Clinton would offer a vociferous no. A performance chef and founder of the recipe website Entirely Emmy, Clinton competes in Ironmans, surfs, practices Pilates and hot yoga, rock climbs and strength trains. To fuel such an active lifestyle, she prepares a variety of colorful, flavorful meals — the sort of stuff that would make anyone want to move more.

I spoke with her about the importance of nutrition for recovery and energy, what goes into a “performance plate,” and got some specific recipes to hammer into your week, whether you’re a runner, lifter or movement generalist.

What’s in a Performance Plate?

“Most people just focus on getting enough protein in their post-workout meals,” Clinton says, “but an optimized post-workout meal, or ‘performance plate,’ focuses on a variety of macro and micronutrients to repair and build muscle, replenish energy stores and stabilize your blood sugar.”

Over years of trial and error, Clinton’s philosophy is that nutrition should be more than healthy eating — especially for athletes, no matter your ability level. “I like to look at food as performance fuel that’s essential,” she explains. “What you decide to consume after you workout can either set you up for success or failure in your next training session. It also largely impacts how your body responds to the workout you just completed.”

Building a Performance Plate

  • 1/4 of the plate should include a quality protein source, to support muscle growth and repair
  • 1/4 of the plate should include whole-food carbs that help replenish energy (aka your glycogen stores)
  • 1/2 of the plate should consist of colorful plants, which give you micronutrients
  • Top it off with a small amount of healthy fats (olive oil dressing, nuts, seeds, perhaps an avocado) to make sure you’re satiated

That ratio isn’t absolutely fixed; it’s just a good rule of thumb. As you start to think about turning those fractions into real food, remember that different workout types might require a little more nuance. Endurance days stand to benefit from extra carbs, strength days need a little more protein, and so on.

I asked Clinton to match a few recipes with various movement patterns. There’s a good mix of breakfast, lunch and dinner options to choose from below. Nothing boring about any of them.

Fueling for Endurance

Fueling for Strength Training

Fueling for Everything Else

Meet your guide

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity

Tanner Garrity is a senior editor at InsideHook, where he’s covered wellness, travel, sports and pop culture since 2017. He also authors The Charge, InsideHook’s weekly wellness newsletter. Beyond the newsroom, he can usually be found running, skating, reading, writing fiction or playing tennis. He lives in Brooklyn.
More from Tanner Garrity »

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