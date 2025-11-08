Wellness > Fitness

Can Your Goggles Improve Your Swimming Technique?

Form's HeadCoach 2.0 software aims to do exactly that

It’s hard to understate the importance of a good pair of goggles when swimming. A well-fitting pair can keep your eyes protected as you make your way from one end of the pool to the other, while other advances in technology and engineering can make for an even more successful experience. At one point not that long ago, the most significant enhancement swim goggles had was a corrective property for nearsighted (or farsighted) swimmers.

In 2025, though, your goggles might be able to improve your form — very literally. This week, Form — a company that specializes in smart googles for swimmers — announced the release of HeadCoach 2.0. That name is a little on the nose; HeadCoach 2.0 is, in fact, a (virtual) coach that lives on your head. In tandem with the company’s app, HeadCoach 2.0 analyzes a swimmer’s form after they have completed a session in the pool and offers pointers on potential areas of improvement.

In a statement, Brian Johns, Form’s Head of Coaching Science — and a former competitive swimmer who represented Canada in three Summer Olympics — addressed the challenges of creating a virtual coach.

“A coach would literally need to film you, analyze that footage, and break down your stroke to provide this level of personalized feedback,” Johns said. “With HeadCoach 2.0, we’re making that experience available instantly, powered by years of research, swimming expertise, and our revolutionary smart technology.”

It's Never Too Late to Start Swimming. Here's How.
It’s Never Too Late to Start Swimming. Here’s How.
 Swimming is low-impact, full-body and surprisingly easy to fold into your weekly routine. With help from Olympian Jack Alexy, here’s how to get started — and actually stick with it.

This newly-released software is available to athletes who subscribe to the Form Premium service. HeadCoach 2.0 is the latest in a series of updates Form has made to the software since HeadCoach debuted in 2023. As for how existing Form users like the new software, we’ll need to see how that plays out over the coming weeks and months. It is notable that this review of Form’s latest googles over the summer had good things to say about the goggles’ engineering and its app connectivity. That bodes well for this new iteration.

