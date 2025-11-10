Leisure > Autos > Electric

Toyota Readies an Electric Pickup — But Not for the US

Get ready for the electric Hilux

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 10, 2025 3:45 pm EST
Toyota Hilux EV
The electric version of the Toyota Hilux (sorry, American drivers)
Toyota

Earlier today, Toyota made a big announcement that had two components. The first was a reiteration of the company’s committment to carbon neutrality; the second was, effectively, a demonstration of one of the automaker’s pathways to reach that destination. That took the form of a new version of the Toyota Hilux, a long-running pickup truck available around the world, though not in the U.S.

The new version of the Hilux — which will be the ninth generation of the model overall — has one thing that previous versions have lacked: a fully electric version. Make that two electric versions: the announcement focused on diesel and BEV versions of the Hilux, but a fuel cell electric vehicle version of the Hilux is also in the works.

“Looking ahead, Toyota is pursuing carbon neutrality not with a single solution, but with a multi-pathway approach,” explained Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer, Simon Humphries. “Because the truth is simple: no two regions are the same, and no customer is the same. This extends to the powertrain, the body variations and the customizability…all with the aim of leaving nobody behind.”

As for the specifics of the BEV Hilux, Toyota touts that it has a “[c]ruising range of 300 km or more” — or 186 miles. Besides the fact that the Hilux has not, historically, been sold in the U.S., that range might also help explain why this new electric Hilux wouldn’t entirely fit into the U.S. market. Ram’s experience selling electric pickups here has indicated that U.S. drivers prefer their electric pickups with an extended range.

Is Jeff Bezos Diversifying His EV Investments With a New Pickup?
Is Jeff Bezos Diversifying His EV Investments With a New Pickup?
 Slate is reportedly working on an affordable electric pickup

While the range may be frustrating for prospective Hilux buyers, one advance review of this electric pickup points to other elements of its engineering and design that will likely be more appealing. In a review at Autocar, George Barrow hailed the electric Hilux’s ability to handle multiple types of terrain and noted that “[o]n the road, the performance is blistering by pick-up truck standards.” It’s an encouraging evaluation — especially if you live somewhere where the Hilux will be sold.

