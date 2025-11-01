Stellantis Revealed What’s Down the Road for Ram

In the middle of October, Stellantis revealed plans for a substantial investment in the U.S., to the tune of a $13 billion investment over the course of four years with an impact on plants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. At the time, one of the upcoming vehicles Stellantis teased was a midsize truck, slated to be manufactured at the automaker’s Toledo, Ohio-based facility. Earlier this week, Stellantis provided some more information on what to expect as part of its third quarter earnings call.



Stellantis clarified the midsize truck in question would be a Ram vehicle — but that was not the only piece of news related to Ram that its parent company revealed. As part of the announcement, Stellantis also touted “the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8-powered Ram 1500,” which took place in September. This was part of a larger Stellantis effort to introduce 10 new models across its marques over the course of 2025.



In a report on the Stellantis call, Electrek’s Peter Johnson notes that Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa pointed to an increase in the number of Ram models arriving in the coming years. That will include an extended-range version of the Ram 1500, following the automaker’s decision to cancel the standard version in September. Electrek also reports that a mid-sized pickup truck and Ram’s first SUV will debut sometime between now and 2028.

As part of its earnings announcement, Stellantis pointed to a 29% sales growth in North America during the third quarter of this year. Ram played a significant role in that, given that the automaker highlighted “Jeep Wrangler and Ram light duty trucks” as having played a substantial part in that revenue growth.