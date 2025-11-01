Leisure > Autos > Electric

Stellantis Revealed What’s Down the Road for Ram

Including Ram's first SUV

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 1, 2025 5:38 pm EDT
Ram Heritage trucks
Stellantis just revealed what's down the road for Ram.
Stellantis

In the middle of October, Stellantis revealed plans for a substantial investment in the U.S., to the tune of a $13 billion investment over the course of four years with an impact on plants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. At the time, one of the upcoming vehicles Stellantis teased was a midsize truck, slated to be manufactured at the automaker’s Toledo, Ohio-based facility. Earlier this week, Stellantis provided some more information on what to expect as part of its third quarter earnings call.

Stellantis clarified the midsize truck in question would be a Ram vehicle — but that was not the only piece of news related to Ram that its parent company revealed. As part of the announcement, Stellantis also touted “the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8-powered Ram 1500,” which took place in September. This was part of a larger Stellantis effort to introduce 10 new models across its marques over the course of 2025.

In a report on the Stellantis call, Electrek’s Peter Johnson notes that Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa pointed to an increase in the number of Ram models arriving in the coming years. That will include an extended-range version of the Ram 1500, following the automaker’s decision to cancel the standard version in September. Electrek also reports that a mid-sized pickup truck and Ram’s first SUV will debut sometime between now and 2028.

Ram CEO Announces Ambitious 18-Month Plan
Ram CEO Announces Ambitious 18-Month Plan
 He’s promised that 25 new products will be announced

As part of its earnings announcement, Stellantis pointed to a 29% sales growth in North America during the third quarter of this year. Ram played a significant role in that, given that the automaker highlighted “Jeep Wrangler and Ram light duty trucks” as having played a substantial part in that revenue growth.

More Like This

The Ram Revolution BEV Concept, an electric pickup truck that was unveiled at CES 2023
Ram Takes the Tesla Approach to Electric Trucks, Not the Ford
Electric Ram
Ram’s Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot
A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe driving past a Ford Bronco in the Jeep Super Bowl 59 ad from 2025 called "Owner's Manual"
Jeep’s Super Bowl Ad Is a Middle Finger Pretending to Be a Tear-Jerker
Ford CEO Jim Farley reveals the F-150 Lightning at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, in 2021.
You Should Take Ford’s “Model T Moment” Seriously This Time

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.
Best Watches
The Best Watches of October 2025
A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
A biker on a forest trail, surrounded by red leaves.
How to Beat Seasonal Depression Before It Arrives
Bottles sitting on shelf in a bar, back lit
The Most Underrated Whiskey Brands, According to the Pros

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Ram Heritage trucks

Stellantis Revealed What's Down the Road for Ram

Marriott Geneva hotel

Is Marriott Planning a Move Into Airport Lounges?

Lockheed Martin X-59

This NASA/Lockheed Martin Venture Could Make for Faster Flights

Pineapples and cocktails

Can a Newly-Invented Pineapple Make a Better Piña Colada?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week