Ram CEO Announces Ambitious 18-Month Plan

Ram’s lineup of trucks will be a lot larger 18 months from now. That, at least, is the key takeaway from a recent post on LinkedIn by the brand’s CEO, Tim Kuniskis. In December, Kuniskis — who had announced his retirement from Stellantis earlier in 2024 — returned to head up Ram following the departure of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. His post on LinkedIn, then, could be seen as both an interim status report on Ram and a roadmap for what’s to come.



“Four months ago, I returned to the Ram brand with a clear mission: to build exciting trucks,” Kuniskis wrote. “Since then, we have been shaping the next evolution of Ram — a bold new chapter that honors the legacy of the brand while redefining its future. There are 25 product announcements planned within the next 18 months, and it all starts on June 8th.”



It’s encouraging news for admirers of Ram’s trucks, which — as TFLtruck.com reported earlier this year — saw a 16.1% drop in Q4 sales from 2023 to 2024. That same data also saw Ram’s truck sales behind Ford’s F-series and Chevrolet’s Silverado. Announcing 25 new products sounds like an ambitious play to bring those sales up, potentially supplanting one of its rivals on the leaderboard.

As for what these 25 new products might look like, Autoweek‘s Wesley Wren wrote that he expects to see “variants of existing Ram trucks, padded with a dose of new trim variants.” Wren also pointed to a few pre-existing Ram announcements, including a mid-size truck, which could fit into the automaker’s strategy during the next year and a half.



It’s an ambitious plan for certain, but Kuniskis has pulled off big moves before. If nothing else, he now has the industry’s eyes on Ram, watching to see what will come next.