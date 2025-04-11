Leisure > Autos

Despite Ford and Tesla Slumps, Kia Eyes the Electric Pickup Market

The automaker made a surprising announcement during its annual Investor Day

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 11, 2025 5:42 pm EDT
Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore
Hyundai's future lineup is taking an interesting turn.
Kia

This week, Kia held its annual Investor Day event and touted its plans for the years to come. There was plenty to mull over in the announcement, from the company’s discussion of autonomous vehicles to its plans for growth among its hybrid lineup. But arguably the most interesting news of all was about a brand-new vehicle: “New EV pickup for N. America planned; long-term annual sales target of 90,000 units.” It’s both an exciting prospect and one that runs contrary to some recent sales trends.

Given the popularity of pickups in the U.S., it isn’t exactly shocking that Kia would look to enter this market (the automaker doesn’t currently sell a truck, gas or electric, in this country). But two high-profile electric pickups haven’t exactly proved they can be profitable. Last year, Ford temporarily halted production of its F-150 Lightning due to low demand; meanwhile, Tesla’s Cybertruck has also underperformed sales expectations.

Yet, these specific trucks face their own challenges, ones a future Kia EV may be able to bypass. The Cybertruck is a vehicle seemingly designed for Elon Musk superfans at a time when Musk has become a deeply polarizing figure; trying to draw any conclusions about the current state of the automotive market by examining it is impossible. And given that EV sales are likely to increase as charging infrastructure expands, it isn’t outlandish for Kia to predict that the electric pickup market will look more hospitable a few years from now.

Whatever form Kia’s electric pickup takes, we do know one more thing about it: it won’t be a version of the Kia Tasman, the brand’s first truck, which is currently sold in several overseas markets.

A Kia spokesperson confirmed this to Autoweek‘s Wesley Wren, saying, “At this time, we do not have information beyond what was shared last week but can confirm the Tasman is not planned to come to the United States.” Will Kia’s forthcoming electric pickup be the model that defies current sales trends? It’s one more development to keep an eye on. They aren’t the only automaker making forays into this space, after all.

