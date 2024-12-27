Renault Shares More Turbo 3E Details After Documentary Reveal

Earlier this month, the documentary series Anatomy of a Comeback debuted on Amazon Prime. As the project’s title suggests, the series focused on the shifting fortunes of automaker Renault — and offered viewers a preview of what to expect from them in the coming years. At one point during the series’s fourth episode, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo shared details of an upcoming production model, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E — and now the automaker has revealed more details about the model in question.



Renault describes this new fully electric vehicle as “[a] modern take on Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2.” That echoes Renault’s initial description of a concept version of the Turbo 3E that debuted at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. At that time, Renault’s Design Director, Gilles Vidal, said that the concept car “combines ultra-tech design and wilfully exuberance with numerous references to the world of car racing and video games.”



The concept car also featured tie-in NFTs, which the production version appears to have eschewed. Though this month’s announcement does promise “an array of exclusive activations” in 2025, and it remains to be seen what form those will take.

What do we know about the Renault 5 Turbo 3E at present? The production version will be a rear wheel drive version, for one thing, which will take it from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The charging port is set to be located on one of the vehicle’s air intakes, and the version revealed this month takes its color scheme from Renault’s forays into competitive rallies in the 1980s. Given that the concept car paid homage to drift racing, it seems like the new Turbo 3E has competition in its DNA — even if most of its potential drivers likely won’t be taking it around a track.