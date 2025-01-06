Leisure > Autos > Electric

Nissan’s Latest Concept Car Is a Literal Electric Godzilla

It'll debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon

January 6, 2025
Nissan R32EV concept model
Nissan's revisiting a crucial part of its history — and electrifying it.


Nissan and Honda recently announced that they were exploring a potential merger. Whether or not that actually happens, both automakers have been revisiting their history with an electric twist. In Honda’s case, that means a hybrid Prelude that will soon be available in the U.S. As for Nissan, well, they’re bringing back a car so seismic it was nicknamed “Godzilla” — but this time, it’s an EV.

Nissan’s first R32 Skyline GT-R debuted in 1989. As this article explains, its power and competitive dominance prompted many in the automotive world to dub the car “Godzilla.” And, if a quick survey of social media is any indication, it’s not hard to find auto enthusiasts with a penchant for restoring and rebuilding early iterations of the Skyline GT-R.

Restorations are one thing; complete electrification is another. At this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan is set to unveil a modified version of the R32 Skyline GT-R that’s fully electric — a neat metaphorical shorthand for the automaker’s past and future converging. (And a reminder that this year’s CES isn’t the only place to see interesting EVs this month.)

The process of electrifying the R32 has been underway for more than a year. According to the automaker’s announcement, “a dedicated team of volunteer engineers” has been at work on the process since March of 2023, periodically posting updates on social media. Nissan describes this as a “concept model,” meaning you’re unlikely to be able to pre-order this blend of late-1980s design and mid-2020s technology — at least not yet.

