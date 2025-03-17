Hundreds of Unobtrusive EV Chargers Are Coming to London

As drivers weigh whether or not to make their next vehicle an electric one, plenty of factors besides the makes and models available are helping to drive that decision. Having a working place to recharge an EV’s battery is a concern for many existing and prospective EV owners. A recent announcement from the London borough of Camden suggests that residents and visitors there will have an easier time keeping their vehicles running — specifically, with the addition of hundreds of new chargers.



The additional chargers are from Trojan Energy, a Scottish company that secured £26 million in funding last year. What’s notable about Trojan Energy’s chargers is how unobtrusive they are; compared to the average parking meter, they look positively restrained. According to an article in Charged, the company’s chargers can generate up to 22 kW.



The relationship between Trojan Energy and Camden Council began in 2022 with a trial program backed by Innovate UK. This new arrangement will see 70 of Trojan Energy’s chargers installed this year, with the remainder to follow in 2026. Once complete, the residents of Camden will have at least 570 of these chargers throughout the borough.



Trojan Energy’s chargers do require that drivers use one of the company’s own adapters. According to their website, they will ship an adapter to anyone who sets up an account to pay for charging.

“After the huge success of our trials in 2022, we are delighted to now be able to support the Borough’s ambition towards sustainable travel, the switch to EVs, and to help residents who are keen to see many more of our charge points rolled out across Camden,” Trojan Energy CEO Ian Mackenzie said in a statement. At a time when certain national governments are rethinking their infrastructural plans, it’s encouraging to see others pick up the pace.