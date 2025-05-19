Late in 2023, Tesla delivered its first Cybertrucks. It might seem like another era, before the many-angled electric truck became a political flashpoint and the target of many withering comments and memes online; nonetheless, it was just a year and a half ago. This month, Tesla reached another milestone with the Cybertruck: according a new report, the automaker is now accepting Cybertrucks for trade-in.



As Electrek’s Fred Lambert pointed out, there are encouraging and discouraging elements to this decision on Tesla’s part, which represents a U-turn from the automaker’s previous policy. If you’re a Cybertruck owner looking to trade in your existing ride for something new, the fact that you can actually do this through Tesla now is a good thing. As for the bad news…well, that has to do with what you’re likely going to get from Tesla in that transaction.



Electrek notes that Tesla is offering $65,400 for a 2024 Cybertruck AWD Foundation Series that’s traveled 6,211 miles. That vehicle originally sold for $100,000, which puts the depreciation at 34.6%. As Lambert notes, that means that the Cybertruck has lost a proportion of its value that most pickups take three to four years to lose. And that’s just based on Tesla’s own offerings. In a thread on the forum Cybertruck Owners Club, the user who originally revealed that Tesla was accepting Cybertrucks also shared that Tesla was offering more than Carvana for trade-in.

In 2024, reports from both WIRED and USA Today revealed that EVs were experiencing higher levels of depreciation than other vehicles. In an article for the former, Alistair Charlton pointed to a few culprits for this, including rapid advancements in battery technology. In other words, this isn’t just an issue speciifc to the Cybertruck — though the distinctive aesthetic of these pickups almost certainly magnifies a broader industry-wise phenomenon.