Table service in New York City clubs has a reputation for being both expensive and cramped. So when I recently celebrated my birthday at a new club on Bowery called Cosmo, I wasn’t expecting the VIP treatment to include spacious seating. To my surprise, the table area we were given was so roomy, I could have easily hosted 25 people, a rarity in NYC’s packed nightlife scene.

“Cosmo was inspired by the elegance and mystique of a Parisian diva’s private residence — a place where sophistication meets the energy of New York City nightlife,” co-owner AJ Bontempo says. The inspiration makes sense, considering Cosmo is a collaboration between South Village Hospitality and Paris Society (a global hospitality brand known for luxury restaurants and nightlife venues).

“The name ‘Cosmo’ comes from ‘cosmopolitan,’ reflecting our goal of creating a space where people from all over the world can connect,” Bontempo says. “We wanted to go beyond a typical nightclub and offer an immersive experience that feels both intimate and glamorous.”

Tucked away in a subterranean space under Ainslie on Bowery and open only on Friday and Saturday nights, Cosmo is meant to be “a gathering place for stylish and creative individuals,” according to their website. During my visits, the crowd lived up to that description, leaning heavily toward an in-the-know, albeit mostly Caucasian, demographic. What struck me most, though, was the absence of the usual just-out-of-college crowd. Sure, there was some of that, but Cosmo exudes a more mature vibe, a (refreshing) departure from many other clubs in the area.

“In a city with countless clubs, we aim to create a welcoming space for a fun, good-spirited crowd,” Bontempo says. “Our niche is attracting intellectuals, entrepreneurs, fashion-forward individuals and people in the entertainment industry.”

From the moment you walk into Cosmo, the vibrant red color palette commands your attention. Velvet furnishings in deep French red tones and ultraviolet lighting set a sultry vibe. A long bar commands most of the back of the space, while curtains separate the non-reserved seating from the rowdy dance floor.

Cosmo’s Midnight Cafe, a take on the Espresso Martini Melissa Hom

My surprisingly spacious private table was located on the back right — a platformed area close to the DJ. A velvet rope and staff member managing the space added a touch of formality without feeling pretentious. It was a treat to celebrate and dance without constantly bumping into others, a rarity in Manhattan clubs. During my second visit, the space was being utilized as part of a larger VIP area that surrounded the DJ on both sides, with wristbands granting access.

“We designed the table areas at Cosmo with comfort and style in mind, aiming to create an elevated social experience,” Bontempo says. “Our goal was to balance exclusivity and connectivity, ensuring guests could enjoy private moments while still feeling part of the energy of the club.”

The music at Cosmo is exactly what you’d expect from a Manhattan club: house beats that keep the energy high. Like many clubs, there’s also plenty of mingling and general crowding rather than actual dancing by the majority of those taking up space on the floor. It’s not something that Cosmo can help, but an annoying feature of Manhattan clubs nonetheless. Bontempo shared that their resident DJ, Cyrus, specializes in house music infused with melody and lyrics for an uplifting vibe. “We also feature talented local DJs, giving up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their skills,” he says. While the soundtrack isn’t groundbreaking, it’s undeniably fun — a perfect backdrop for a tequila-fueled evening.

If you’re thinking of booking a table at Cosmo, don’t bother with the website. Instead, slide into their DMs on Instagram at @cosmo.newyork. For a club that offers rare breathing room for VIPs and an upscale vibe, it’s actually worth the extra effort.