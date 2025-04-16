Drinking and the Culture Around It

Leisure > Drinks

Our Favorite Canned THC Drinks to Celebrate 4/20

And every other day of the year, for that matter

By Amanda Gabriele
April 16, 2025 1:31 pm EDT
Cans and glasses of Nowadays canned THC beverage
The THC drinks market is crowded. These are our favorites.
Nowadays

Cannabis is better than ever, and the options are seemingly endless. Which is great, until you start shopping for a specific category and realize it can feel impossible to choose a brand — especially as they vary greatly from state to state and even dispensary to dispensary.

While edibles have been around for a long time (we’ve all had that “omg I can’t move because I ate a homemade brownie” moment), THC drinks are fairly new in the ingestible cannabis space. But before we dive into the best beverages, a very abbreviated lesson about digesting THC.

When you smoke or vape, THC directly enters your bloodstream, which means you feel the effects immediately. When you eat or drink something that contains THC, your liver metabolizes it into 11-hydroxy-THC, which takes longer to kick in. Those effects can be up to four times stronger and last longer than a THC high, so always take care with any kind of edibles. Start small and build from there. 

On to the fun stuff! I’ve been testing THC drinks for the last year, and these nine are my favorites right now.

black cherry houseplant thc beverage
Black Cherry is our favorite Houseplant flavor.
Houseplant

Houseplant

Seth Rogen’s cannabis brand does it again, this time with delicious THC-infused sparkling waters. Each can contains 3 mg of THC, so they won’t send you to the moon — the result is relaxing and totally pleasant. I also love that they don’t contain sugar (or calories, for that matter). Houseplant THC drinks come in four different flavors, including Citrus, Blackberry, Pineapple and Black Cherry, the latter of which is my favorite.

Señorita Mango Margarita canned THC drink
Drinker’s choice: 5 mg or 10 mg THC per can.
Señorita

Señorita

Margarita fans will absolutely love this canned THC brand, which transforms the classic cocktail into an alcohol-free, low-cal drink that tastes delicious. Señorita uses high-quality ingredients — like organic Mexican agave, fresh-pressed lime juice and Totapuri mangoes — to craft three flavors, and each has a touch of sea salt for a balanced libation. They’re available in Grapefruit Paloma, Lime Jalapeño Margarita and Mango Margarita, and two sizes, 5 or 10 mg of THC.

Brēz Extra Strength
Brēz Extra Strength is the most potent of the bunch.
Brēz

Brēz

What I love about Brēz is they offer few different options, so each consumer can choose their own adventure. The OG Micro contains 2.5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD; the OG Social Tonic contains 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD; and the OG Extra Strength has 10 mg of THC and 20 mg of CBD. All are flavored with lemon and elderflower and also contain Lion’s Mane mushroom extract.

Wynk Tangerine
Not into the THC flavors you’ve tested so far? Try Wynk.
Stefanie Parkinson

Wynk

Of all the cannabis drinks I’ve tried, I think Wynk might taste the best. I’m not sure what they’re doing in their seltzer labs, but they’ve got it down. Flavors like Lime Twist, Tangerine and Juicy Mango come in both 2.5 and 5 mg cans, while their new lemonades are packed with 10 mg of THC. You can even save a few bucks by bundling multiple flavors. 

Nowadays Is The Cannabis-Infused Spirit Of The Future
Nowadays Is The Cannabis-Infused Spirit Of The Future
 Good news: You can now take the coughing and smell out of your THC routine
Wana Beverages
Wana beverages include different blends of THC, THCV, CBD and CBG.
Wana

Wana

I’ve always been a fan of Wana’s gummies, so I was stoked to see they also launched a line of THC-infused beverages. They have three blends — Balance (Strawberry Lemonade), Uplift (Lemonade) and Relax (Raspberry Iced Tea) — which contain different cannabinoids. I love that all three include CBG, which tends to give that happy, giggly high we all love.

The drinks lineup from Cann
The drinks lineup from Cann
Cann

Cann

Cann stands out from the other beverages on this list as I think they have the most interesting cocktail-like flavors — think Grapefruit Rosemary, Ginger Lemongrass and Yuzu Elderflower. They have a touch of agave for sweetness, and the amounts of THC and CBD vary between cans so you can choose a low-maintenance, mellow high or sink into your couch watching a movie.

Ayrloom Honeycrisp THC can
Cannabis-infused apple cider? Don’t mind if we do.
Ayrloom

Ayrloom

I discovered Ayrloom at my local dispensary, and I was so pleased to realize the brand was founded by the same family who owns the Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in upstate New York. The apple vibes find their way into a couple of the cans, and they also have flavors like Vanilla Cola and Orange Creamsicle. Each drink contains both THC and CBD.

Delta Cannabis Water in Blueberry Acai
You can buy Delta cans with as much as 20 mg THC in each.
Delta

Delta

Delta has a ton of great options, so you can customize your experience. Delta Light cans are available in four flavors and contain 5 mg of THC, while the original line — which includes flavors like Blood Orange and Blueberry Acai — come in both 10 mg and 20 mg cans. If you’re a seasoned cannabis user, this brand is definitely for you.

The Original from Nowadays
The Original cocktail from Nowadays.
Nowadays

Nowadays

I first tried Nowadays back when it was only available in their spirit-like offering. But now the brand sells ready-to-drink cans, and I couldn’t be more excited. The perfectly balanced beverages come in simple flavors like Berry, Citrus and Original Tropical, and you can choose between 5 and 10 mg doses of THC.

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

