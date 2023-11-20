Culture > Design

Bedding, Bath Essentials and Other Home Goods Are 20% Off at Parachute

Don't miss one of the brand's only sales of the year

Parachute
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 20, 2023 10:41 am
If you took a peek into our bedrooms, you’d find them adorned with home goods from Parachute.

The home brand’s Down Alternative Duvet Insert makes us feel like we’re sleeping in a 5-star hotel, while its Down Alternative Pillow supports our back and neck better than most. We’ve also owned Parachute’s Cloud Cotton Robe — a lightweight, cozy bathrobe — for a couple of years now, and it’s still one of our favorite loungewear pieces. And you can hear us wax poetic about the brand’s linen sheets here.

All in all, if you want the best night’s sleep and the best-looking bedding in town, you should head over to Parachute. Especially now because the brand’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale (one of Parachute’s only sales of the year) is officially on.

Parachute is offering customers 20% off their order, automatically applied at checkout, now through November 27th. So whether you’re looking to gift someone a luxury pair of sheets or want to treat yourself to something cozy before temperatures really start to drop, now’s your most opportune chance to do so.

We’ve highlighted our favorite deals from Parachute’s BF/CM sale below, but you can shop all of the home goods savings here.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Buy Here : $209$167
Parachute Down Alternative Pillow
Parachute Down Alternative Pillow
Buy it now : $100$80
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe
Buy Here : $109$87
Parachute Organic Cotton Puff Comforter
Parachute Organic Cotton Puff Comforter
Buy Here : $289$231
Parachute Cotton Slouch Socks
Parachute Cotton Slouch Socks
Buy Here : $49$21
Parachute Percale Fitted Sheet
Parachute Percale Fitted Sheet
Buy Here : $100$80
Eco Comfort Mattress
Eco Comfort Mattress
Buy Here : $2,199$1,920
Get Cozy in Parachute’s Discounted Sweats
Get Cozy in Parachute’s Discounted Sweats
Buy Here : $59$24

Bedding, Bath Essentials and Other Home Goods Are 20% Off at Parachute

