The Best Duvet Cover Hack: Pippen House’s Zippered System 

To provide the necessary context for the joy I felt in discovering a duvet cover, I have to admit something gross. My habit was to wash my duvet cover every other month. Six times a year. And this was my cadence even though I occasionally sit on my bed in outside clothes, and sometimes put my suitcase on it when I’m packing/unpacking. I knew I should wash my duvet cover more frequently but it was a monumental task and hugely inconvenient.

Now that I’ve discovered Pippen House’s Signature Duvet System ($450), though, I have absolutely no excuse — and I pinky swear that I’ll be laundering my duvet cover every month. Maybe even every two weeks.

The Problem

If you search “how to put on a duvet cover” there are copious results (this tutorial has 3.9 million views) for the universally detested task. In a survey Pippen House conducted, 25% of respondents admitted to washing their duvet cover only four times a year (apparently I’m less gross than some), prompting the brand to reimagine the entire duvet experience. Instead of hacks (like duvet clips), what if it was just designed better?

This is the tack Pippen House took when developing their zippered duvet system, which solves the two biggest duvet-related problems: the hassle of putting it on and the (longer-term) distribution/bunching issue. Anyone who uses a duvet has experienced the dead zones that inevitably crop up. After a few days of use, the down (or down alternative) will migrate and you’re left with some completely flat zones and some overstuffed areas. In crucial spots, it’ll feel like your duvet cover is empty. And even if you have a baffle box insert that keeps distribution even, the entire insert shifts inside the cover and bunches.

The Design

The duvet insert has zippers along three of the four edges. The inside of the duvet cover has corresponding zippers. You zip the duvet insert into the cover and it doesn’t budge. Voilà.

It really is that seamless. If it sounds like one of those ideas that roll off the tongue but get bungled in execution, I can vouch for the excellence of design. I assumed I’d have to watch the tutorial video eventually, but I let myself attempt glancing at the six-step instructions, and by Jove, I got it on my first try.

How to Use

In a nutshell: lay the insert flat, lay the (inside out) duvet cover on top of the insert, zip the left and right zippers, then flip the cover right side out to engulf the insert. I paused for a moment before the final step because it seemed like a leap to get from position A to position B, but it was intuitive. The zippers keep the insert right where it should be so you don’t have to wrestle with it. Finish by zipping the bottom of the duvet shut and you’re done in under a minute.

What You Get

I opted for the queen-size set (it’s also available in king) which includes an insert, duvet cover and two shams. Pro tip: If you’re someone who likes to change the cover frequently but only does laundry sporadically, you may want to invest in a spare cover ($180).

The cover (and shams) are made from a 300-thread count bamboo and cotton blend, which is ultra-soft from the first wash. At this time, Pippen House offers a plain white design (the 2.5-inch flange border keeps it from looking dorm-room basic) that goes with virtually any decor.

Alternatives

I have not been able to find a more elegant duvet solution than the Pippen House system, but if it’s out of your budget, there are options that riff off the basic idea that Pippen House has mastered.

Brooklinen Luxury Percale Duvet Cover Instead of zippers, this Brooklinen cover has “extra-long” ties in each corner to keep the insert from moving around. The good news is it works with any insert, but it doesn’t cut down time spent wrangling. This video shows someone using the tie method and it looks tedious compared with the PH zip system. Buy Here

Annadaif Khaki Duvet Cover If you’re looking for a more wallet-friendly tie duvet cover, this one is available in 13 colors and comes with two pillowcases. Amazon : $40 $28

Mind Reader Duvaid Duvet Cover Changer Set For a totally different approach, you can try this “Duvaid” that helps you shimmy the cover on by keeping the insert stationary. It clamps the insert down (using the weight of the mattress) so you don’t have to wrestle with the cover as you pull it over the insert. Amazon : $13

Duvet Stays This device uses magnets to keep the insert locked in place. The magnets are visible, which I don’t love, but for under $20 it’s not a bad solution. Amazon : $20