Government Regulations Could Lead to Changes at Tesla Charging Stations

The company hasn't yet chosen a course of action

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

One of the goals of the Biden administration involves making electric vehicle charging stations more widespread across the country. It’s not hard to see why — the more places people can recharge their car, the more likely they’ll be to buy an electric vehicle. And with electric vehicle prices dropping, it seems as though the automobile industry is drawing closer to a point when buying an EV won’t seem any different from buying a gas-powered vehicle.

Part of the government’s plan for this involves government subsidies to jumpstart the pace of charging station being built. As Reuters revealed in a recent article, Tesla is facing a crucial decision — should it open up its charging network or risk losing out on part of an estimated $7.5 billion in those subsidies.

That begs the question — will Tesla allow non-Tesla vehicles to make use of its charging stations? Based on Reuters’s reporting, it sounds like Elon Musk and other Tesla representatives have spoke with the federal government and state agencies about doing precisely that.

Tesla has taken similar steps elsewhere in the world where regulations have required the company to share its technology. And Tesla has also allowed Tesla drivers to choose between dedicated Tesla chargers and third-party charging stations.

Tesla’s charging stations are also relatively widespread — which suggests that opening them up would also allow the company to make more money by expanding the customer base. That plus the prospect of government subsidies suggests this is a win-win for Tesla — but the world of electric vehicles can be an unpredictable place.

