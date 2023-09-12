The 2024 Ford F-150 Features a New Off-Roading Configuration
It's one of a few enhancements for the new year
Automakers with a successful model on their hands face a daunting challenge with each new model year: how do you refine a design just enough to keep buyers interested without alienating the drivers who have made that model so successful? In the case of the Ford F-150, one imagines that’s a serious concern for the designers and engineers in Dearborn.
Earlier this year, a CNBC report on the success of the F-series hailed “its decadeslong U.S. sales dominance.” All of which raises a few questions for today’s announcement of the 2024 Ford F-150 — questions that are less along the lines of “What’s changing?” and are more along the lines of “What’s new?” and “How does this relate to the existing ways F-150 drivers are using their trucks?”
One option suggests that F-150 owners are taking their trucks into the wilderness. Among the biggest changes Ford is introducing for 2024 is an entirely new configuration, known as the Tremor. It’s intended as a version of the F-150 that’s suitable for off-roading without losing what Ford dubbed “the truck functionality of F-150.” Both it and the 2024 version of the Raptor feature an optional bumper that seems designed to facilitate further customization — installing a winch kit is one option buyers will have..
How does Ford differentiate between the Tremor and the Raptor? The announcement calls the latter a “desert racer” and points to “muddy bogs” and “cornfields” as some of the landscapes from where they derived inspiration for the former.
Among the other options available on the 2024 F-150 is a newly-designed tailgate, known as the Pro Access Tailgate. (The traditional version will remain available as well.) This looks to be designed in such a way that the tailgate door will not collide with a trailer, and will provide anyone unloading objects with plenty of room to reach in and grab them. The door will stop at 37-degree, 70-degree and 100-degree positions.
In making the announcement, Ford also noted that options that had been, well, optional in previous years — including a Class IV trailer hitch and an extended range fuel tank — are now standard.
The standard engine for the F-150 is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, and buyers will have a few options to choose among when it comes to engine power: in addition to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, there are also 3.5-liter EcoBoost and PowerBoost options. The F-150 Raptor offers a 3.5-liter High Output, and the Raptor R offers a 5.0-liter V8 and a 5.2-liter supercharged V8.
There’s a lot for potential buyers to sift through here — though it’s worth mentioning that Ford claims to have reduced the complexity of ordering an F-150 by 90% for the 2024 model year. We’ll see how well that works out as buyers looking for a truck for personal use, business use or some combination of the two start placing their orders.
