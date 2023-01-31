InsideHook
Travel | January 31, 2023 7:55 am

New York City Is Cracking Down on Short-Term Airbnb Rentals

There are currently thousands of illegal short-term rentals across the city

Aerial view of New York City
Major fines await those who don't comply
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

New York could soon lose as many as 10,000 of its 40,0000 Airbnbs because of a city-wide crack down on illegal short-term rentals. Per a report from The Guardian, New York City introduced Local Law 18 last year, which required short-term rentals to be registered with the city. Now, it is cracking down on hosts by mandating they prove that they reside in the rented properties and that the home is up to safety code, among other things.

For the uninitiated, legal short-term rentals are categorized by the city as “any properties where no more than two people are hosted, the host resides in the dwelling unit and where guests have access to all parts of the dwelling unit.” But according to Christian Klossner, the executive director of New York City mayor’s office of special enforcement, there are an overabundance — thousands, in fact — skirting current laws, the effects of which have been felt most heavily by long-term city renters.

“Regular people have been lured on to the site where it is easy to advertise illegal occupancy without restraint,” Klossner said.

Up until now, the city relied predominately on user complaints and the platforms (e.g. Airbnb and Vrbo) to handle the illegal rentals. The crackdown will also hold the latter more accountable. Further, any hosts found in violation of the law will now be fined anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000.

Short-term rentals have long been a strain on residential communities, hotels and supporters of affordable housing in New York, where affordable housing doesn’t exactly abound. They’ve also had some pretty unsavory effects on many of the neighborhoods in which they reside. Klossner noted that neighbors living in proximity to short-term rentals frequently complain about “disruption, including noise, weekday parties that can feature excessive drinking and drug use, and other disturbances as well as security concerns.”

“People want to feel safe and secure and at peace in their homes,” Klossner said. “Short-term rentals very often turn into a disruption of that peace.”

Hosts argue that the crackdown is an “overreach” by the city authorities, but based on the number of other cities that have successfully firmed up their laws surrounding short-term rentals, it’s actually not.

More Like This

The inside of an Airbnb in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, one of our 10 best Airbnbs in West Virginia for a winter getaway
10 Excellent West Virginia Airbnbs for a Cozy Winter Getaway
The opulent living room of Villa Tasca in Sicily, the villa from season two of "The White Lotus"
That Luxury Sicilian Villa From “The White Lotus” Is Available to Rent on Airbnb
Airbnb logo
What Can Vacationers Expect From Airbnb's New "Play" Category?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.

Keep Reading

In the world of luxury automotive paraphernalia, an electric junior car from The Little Car Company, like this Ferrari Testa Rossa J, is a must-have

Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
close-up of a hot toddy

5 Great Hot Toddies to Make at Home This Winter
Beyond Good chocolate collage

Meet the Only Chocolate Brand in the US Ethically Sourcing from Africa
Marrow Bones from Le Select

The 6 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in January
Ephemeral Tattoo Artist Alvin Liam Archibald

Ask a Local: LA's Best Tattoo Artists and Armenian Restaurants
The rack of lamb from Platea, a lamb chop recipe we got from chef Fernando Salazar

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Master Distiller Dave Smith with barrels

A “Mad Scientist of American Whiskey” Shares His Favorite SF Watering Holes
Dewey Defeats Truman

Q&A: Two Historians Take on Misinformation With a New Anthology
Young Men on See - Saw, Handsworth Park, Birmingham , 1984, printed 2021 gelatin silver print image: 30.1 x 45.4 cm (11 7/8 x 17 7/8 in.) sheet: 40.4 x 50.5 cm (15 7/8 x 19 7/8 in.) National Gallery of Art, Washington, Alfred H. Moses and Fern M. Schad Fund

“This Is Britain” Is a Photographic Guide to the UK’s Punk Rock Revolution and Beyond

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know