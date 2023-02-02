500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs

Uninspired tourism campaigns are a dime a dozen, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a naysayer when 500,000 free flights are on the line.

That’s what Hong Kong is offering as an extension of the new “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which seeks to increase tourism to the city. Per a new report from Reuters, the initiative — which was reportedly launched alongside dancers and flashing neon lights in the city’s main convention center — is meant to “lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs.”

“Hong Kong is now connected to mainland China and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions on experiencing…enjoying the hustle and bustle of Asia’s world city,” said John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive.

Hong Kong has been closed to most visitors during pandemic while arrivals were subjected to intensive testing and screening, as well as mandatory quarantine of up to three weeks. It only began loosening restrictions halfway through 2022.

If you’re interested in visiting now, here’s what we know about the half a million free flights being given away: “Airlines Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines will receive free flight tickets to be distributed to overseas visitors for six months from March 1,” per Reuters.

Though it’s unclear what the exact process will look like for distribution, we’d set a reminder if we were you.