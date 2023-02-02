InsideHook
Travel | February 2, 2023 4:30 pm

500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs

You may be able to score one as part of the city's new tourism campaign

Aerial view of Hong Kong from an airplane window
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free flights as part of the "Hello Hong Kong" tourism campaign.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Uninspired tourism campaigns are a dime a dozen, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a naysayer when 500,000 free flights are on the line.

That’s what Hong Kong is offering as an extension of the new “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, which seeks to increase tourism to the city. Per a new report from Reuters, the initiative — which was reportedly launched alongside dancers and flashing neon lights in the city’s main convention center — is meant to “lure visitors, businesses and investors back to the financial hub after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs.”

“Hong Kong is now connected to mainland China and the whole international world, and there will be no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions on experiencing…enjoying the hustle and bustle of Asia’s world city,” said John Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive.

This US Airline Is Going to Offer an Unlimited Travel Pass
This US Airline Is Going to Offer an Unlimited Travel Pass

Frontier Airlines' GoWild! program, arriving in 2023, offers some interesting perks but some important caveats

Hong Kong has been closed to most visitors during pandemic while arrivals were subjected to intensive testing and screening, as well as mandatory quarantine of up to three weeks. It only began loosening restrictions halfway through 2022.

If you’re interested in visiting now, here’s what we know about the half a million free flights being given away: “Airlines Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Express and Hong Kong Airlines will receive free flight tickets to be distributed to overseas visitors for six months from March 1,” per Reuters.

Though it’s unclear what the exact process will look like for distribution, we’d set a reminder if we were you.

More Like This

a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background
The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
The Stratolaunch Roc
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
A computer programmer or hacker on a laptop. One such hacker recently got access to a list of people on the TSA no-fly list.
A Hacker Helped Shore Up This Airline Security Flaw

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay

Keep Reading

Travel icons, including one for an airport shower showing a person under a shower head

An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack
Parque Arqueológico do Vale do Côa

Why Every Wine Lover Needs to Visit Portugal’s Douro Valley
February 2023 Books of the Month

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This February
Display copies are 25-75% off.

TASCHEN's Semiannual Sale Means It's the Best Day for Your Coffee Table
The Best Gold Watches for Men

The Best Gold Watches for Men
Therabody SmartGoggles, on a blue background

Review: Therabody’s New Smart Wearable Is Our Go-To Relaxation Tool
a collage of men's lingerie on a triptych background

The Best Lingerie for Men, Because Sexiness Should Be Democratized
four bottles of whiskey that we like being released on or around February 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February
Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off

Trending

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival