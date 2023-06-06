InsideHook
Travel | June 6, 2023 1:20 pm

This Might Be the Biggest Perk of Living in the Suburbs

If you live near a small airport in vicinity of a big city, you’re in luck

Passengers are silhouetted as they wait to board the inaugural flight from San Bernardino International Airport
Smaller airports like San Bernardino have made the news for being affordable
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

Having grown up in the suburbs, the thought of leaving the city is unsettling for a few reasons. In the city, all of the weirdos are weird out in the open, so there’s very little fear of someone jumping out of the bushes with a chainsaw around these parts. You can get a decent meal at all hours of the night (which is comforting regardless of the fact that my 4 a.m. pizza run days were left in the last decade) and direct flights are always available unless the destination is super remote. And of all of these factors, the travel bit is always the most concerning, but some new data shows that living near a smaller airport actually has its perks.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics recently released a report about the average domestic ticket prices by airport, and the findings show that smaller airports near larger metropolitan areas actually have some of the best prices. On the contrary, you’ll likely pay a pretty penny for flights flying out of a smaller isolated airport in the middle of nowhere. 

Of course, there are quite a few other factors that go into determining which departing airport is the best for you. As mentioned above, smaller airports might not offer direct flights to certain destinations, which if you’re like me, is often a huge dealbreaker. And larger airports also have multiple flights to the same destination in a day, making it easier to jump on a different flight if yours is delayed or canceled. Smaller airports do typically work with lower-cost airlines, which can explain some of the lower fares. And flying out of a smaller airport might mean shorter lines, a less hectic environment and a generally more pleasant flying experience.

These Are the Best Airports for a Long Layover
These Are the Best Airports for a Long Layover

Per a new study by ParkSleepFly.com, Seattle-Tacoma International is the best U.S. airport to get stuck in for a few hours

Regardless of where you stand on your preferred type of airport, these were the least and most expensive U.S. airports in 2022, according to the BTS data. They also included some average airfares for the nearest large airport in parentheses in the least expensive list. 

10 Least Expensive

  1. San Bernardino, California (SBD) – $90.03 (LAX – $416.64)
  2. Santa Maria, California (SMX) – $105.67
  3. Ogden, Utah (OGD) – $109.16 (SLC – $420.30)
  4. Provo, Utah (PVU) – $126.81 (SLC – $420.30)
  5. Stockton, California (SCK)- $130.49 (OAK – $288.23)
  6. Concord, North Carolina (USA) – $133.49 (CLT – $444.42)
  7. Fort Collins/Loveland, Colorado (FNL) $136.38 (DEN – $341.22)
  8. Wilmington, Delaware (ILG) – $137.64 (PHL – $396.79)
  9. Trenton, New Jersey (TTN) – $143.60 (EWR- $403.22; PHL – $396.79) 
  10. Hagerstown, Maryland (HGR) – $144.12 (BWI – $408.58)

10 Most Expensive 

  1. Adak Island, Alaska (ADK) – $856.76
  2. Cold Bay, Alaska (CDB) – $963.29
  3. Lanai, Hawaii (LNY) – $966.43
  4. St. Mary’s, Alaska (KSM) – $986.00
  5. St. Paul, Alaska (SNP) – $993.67
  6. Sandpoint, Alaska (SDP) – $1,037.00
  7. Pago Pago (PPG) – $1,139.36
  8. Unalaska, Alaska (DUT) – $1,433.86
  9. Guam (GUM) – $1,589.24
  10. Aniak, Alaska (ANI) – $1,733.00

More Like This

A plane flying over palm trees
Get Ready for Another Summer of Travel Mayhem
SEM of bedbug
Yes, Bed Bugs Do Apparently Exist at Airports
Boeing 747 airplane Landing into sunset
Google’s New Guarantee Will Help You Get the Best Price on Airfare

Recommended

Suggested for you

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June

Keep Reading

A selection of classic, luxury cars at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganze Villa d'Este on Lake Como

Inside Villa d’Este, the Greatest Car Show You’ve Never Heard Of
Emo nostalgia

What We Talk About When We Talk About Emo
A bottle of Clermont Steep and a glass of ice and whiskey. Clermont is a new American Single Malt from the producers of Jim Beam.

Clermont Steep Is Beam’s Bold Entry Into American Single Malt
Edgewood Mansion

The Edgewood Mansion Offers a Quintessential Upstate Stay
June 2023 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This June
a collage of items from the Mr Porter sale on a yellow background

14 Menswear Deals Worth Considering From the Just-Launched Mr Porter Summer Sale
M Gemi Sale Hero

Save 20% on Italian Footwear at the M. GEMI Anniversary Sale
a collage of unique gifts for father's day on a red patterned background

12 Unique Gifts That Are Sure to Delight This Father’s Day
Water bottles from Hydro Flask, Que, Takeya and Hibear, all of which are on our list of the 9 best water bottles for 2022

The 9 Best Reusable Water Bottles for All Your Hydration Needs

Trending

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer