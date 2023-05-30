InsideHook
Travel | May 30, 2023 12:58 pm

Air New Zealand Is Weighing Passengers Before Boarding

But it’s not as daunting as it sounds

Young female airline check-in assistant putting luggage on the scales at check-in counter in airport
Passengers in Auckland will be standing on these scales, too
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

We’re all used to throwing our checked luggage on a scale and silently praying that the weight is within the airline’s limits (and maybe splaying out our belongings for all to see if it’s necessary to adjust the weight in said bag). But it’s quite likely that you’ve never had to step on that scale yourself. That’s about to change for travelers flying Air New Zealand this summer, as they’ll be weighing passengers departing on international flights from Auckland International Airport until July 2, 2023.

But don’t fret — the airline agents aren’t going to turn you away, no matter what the scale says. The program, implemented by New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority, is simply a “passenger weight survey,” a method for collecting data on the weight load and distribution for planes.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” Alastair James, the airline’s load control improvement specialist said in a statement. “For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

Proposed Law Would Regulate Toxic Fumes on Airlines
Proposed Law Would Regulate Toxic Fumes on Airlines

There's no guarantee that it will pass, however

James also wants to reassure passengers that their weight data will be anonymous. When travelers check-in for their flight, they’ll step on a digital scale, and their weight info is immediately submitted to the survey. So apparently the agent won’t even be able to see the data on their screen. Passengers will then put their luggage on a different scale to gather that weight data.

This isn’t even the first time that Air New Zealand has gathered data in this way. Domestic travelers had to take part in the survey in 2021, but the international traveler survey was delayed because of the pandemic. If you’re flying direct from Auckland to New York JFK — which at 17 hours is one of the longest flights in the world — in the next month, your weight will likely be part of the survey. But all you really need to worry about is stuffing that suitcase shut if you bought too many souvenirs.

More Like This

Illustration of a passenger in business class
The 6 Best Business Class Airlines That Won’t Break the Bank
An airplane taking off with a blue sky and clouds behind it
Can You Sue an Airline Over Turbulence?
Family sitting together on a plane
The DOT Just Launched an Airline Family Seating Dashboard

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition

Keep Reading

A scene from the series finale of "Succession"

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
2023 Lexus RX 350h Hybrid, a new version of the best-selling vehicle from Lexus, which we tested and reviewed

Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
A crowd of people giving a standing ovation

What's Up With Those Really Long Standing Ovations at Cannes?
a man floating in the water reading a newspaper

How to Make Like the Dutch and Do Nothing
Rocky coastline with Dunluce Castle

Get a Taste of Northern Irish Spirit on the Causeway Coast
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an a dutch oven, blue longsleeve button down and a garmin watch

The Memorial Day Sales Are Still Going. Here’s What’s Worth Shopping.
Justine Triet poses with her trophy during a photocall after winning the Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony of the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 27, 2023.

“Anatomy of a Fall” Wins the Palme d’Or, Wrapping Up a Solid Cannes
A collage of men's glasses on a light blue background. Here we look at the best glasses for your face shape.

How to Choose the Best Glasses for Your Face Shape
York's Men Vegan Sneaker in White from Moral Code, a piece of footwear built from apple leather

What Is Apple Leather and Why Is It in My Shoes?

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man