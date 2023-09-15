InsideHook
Sports | September 15, 2023 11:51 am

Why the Vikings Are 0-2 After Losing to the Eagles on “TNF”

Philadelphia held off a turnover-prone Minnesota squad 34-28 on Thursday night

Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison fumbles the ball.
Minnesota's Alexander Mattison loses one of the four fumbles the Vikings had on Thursday.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Two of the top teams in the NFC last season appear to be headed in very different directions, as the Eagles are 2-0 and the Vikings are 0-2 after Philadelphia was able to dispatch Minnesota 34-28 on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams were sloppy, and the defending NFC champs were booed by their home crowd in the first half when a string of offensive plays went nowhere for Philadelphia, but it was the Vikings who were ultimately doomed by their own mistakes as quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Alexander Mattison and wide receivers Brandon Powell and Justin Jefferson all lost fumbles. The Vikings did force an interception, but Thursday night was the second game in a row that Minnesota finished minus-3 in the turnover margin.

Those fumbles were enough to offset an excellent night from Cousins, who typically struggles in primetime matchups, as the the 35-year-old threw for more than 360 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His counterpart, Jalen Hurts, was unspectacular for the second week in a row with just 193 passing yards with a pick and a touchdown, but the 25-year-old did rush for two scores in the win for Philly. With those two rushing TDs, Hurts now has 28 career rushing touchdowns, tied with Cam Newton for the most through a quarterback’s first 50 career games.

A playoff team last season, the Vikings are in big trouble in the NFC North and are now a longshot to qualify for the postseason after winning the division last season at 13-4. The Eagles, who were the top seed in the NFC at 14-3 last season and made it all the way to the Super Bowl, are undefeated and are in pretty good shape despite playing relatively poorly in both of their games.

Haason Reddick and the Eagles Are Ready to Run It Back
Haason Reddick and the Eagles Are Ready to Run It Back

Reddick led Philadelphia's top-ranked defense with 16 sacks last season

“I’ve gotta coach it better from a standpoint of something we talk about every single day — ball security is a major, major focus in our football philosophy, but clearly I need to do a better job,” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. “And our staff, we need to go back and continue to find ways to re-emphasize how important it is when you have the football in your hands playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Because like I said, we’re really not giving ourselves clean opportunities to win these games, the way we’ve started.”

The Vikings will look to salvage their season next week when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Minnesota, while the Eagles will look to continue their winning ways when they visit Tampa Bay for Week 3’s edition of Monday Night Football.

More Like This

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 2 Games Including Packers-Falcons, Ravens-Bengals and 49ers-Rams
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 2 Games
Jim Trotter talks before Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
Ex-NFL Network Reporter’s Lawsuit Revives Damar Hamlin Issue
Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws against the San Francisco 49ers
It’s Time to Panic If Your NFL Team Falls to 0-2 in Week 2

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9
The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
How to Use Running to Unlock Your Kindest Self
A Dolphins Fan Who Went Viral on Social Media Was Just an AI Creation
LA’s Favorite TikTok-Famous Sandwich Guy Shares His 5 Best Recipes

Keep Reading

superbueno new york

A Night at Superbueno Is Pure Joy
A Jaguar E-Type rebuild and upgraded by the restomod shop ECD Automotive Design in Florida

In Florida, Classic British Cars Get a 21st Century Facelift
Denzel Washington in "The Equalizer 3"

Farewell to “The Equalizer,” Denzel Washington’s Lone, Confusing Franchise
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 2 Games Including Packers-Falcons, Ravens-Bengals and 49ers-Rams

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 2 Games
Members of the United Auto Workers gather for a rally ahead of a potential UAW strike against the Big Three automakers

Everything You Need to Know About the UAW Strike
A blac Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable, which is cheaper than Apple's new USB-C cables

Forget Apple: Here Are Five Inexpensive USB-C Cable Options
Meet Band.

An Extremely Sophisticated Couples’ Ring Just Dropped
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.

How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall
Fans cheer in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on April 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Are Miami Heat Fans Really Among the NBA’s Most Annoying?

Trending

Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9
The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
How to Use Running to Unlock Your Kindest Self
A Dolphins Fan Who Went Viral on Social Media Was Just an AI Creation