InsideHook
Sports | February 14, 2023 12:42 pm

Which LIV Defector Does Tony Finau Miss Having on the PGA Tour the Most?

Finau, 33, has risen to number 13 in the World Golf Rankings

Tony Finau at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Tony Finau has won more than $34 million in prize money on the PGA Tour.
Maddie Meyer/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

During the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open — where he finished tied for 14th at eight-under to bank $335,000 — Tony Finau revealed to TMZ that he was a little sad about not being able to compete with some of his former peers at the PGA Tour event.

Finau, who has risen to number 13 in the World Golf Rankings, has lost a number of his buddies to Saudi-backed LIV Golf and is no longer able to play against them on the Tour. “A lot of the international guys I miss, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer,” the 33-year-old told TMZ. “I haven’t seen them in literally like a year.” He added that Brooks Koepka was “one of my closest guys on tour.” (A previous poll of writers for Golf.com determined that LIV defector Cameron Smith was probably the PGA Tour’s biggest loss.)

Despite missing his guys, Finau’s game has not suffered, as he has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in his last 12 starts. A five-time winner overall on the PGA Tour, Finau has banked more than $34 million and could have collected even more if he had jumped ship to LIV Golf. But, as he told reporters last year at his annual Tony Finau Foundation pro-am golf event, money isn’t everything.

“To me, at this point in my career, it is so much more about the satisfaction of winning golf tournaments and winning against the best players in the world — on what I feel like is the best tour in the world,” he said. “And the satisfaction that comes from that, no amount of money can buy.”

In Age of NFTs and NIL, LIV Golf Is the Biggest Sports Business Story of Year
In Age of NFTs and NIL, LIV Golf Is the Biggest Sports Business Story of Year

"The Sports Business Journal" just conducted a new poll of its sports-savvy readership

Expect to see more of Finau on the leaderboard and elsewhere, as he is one of the stars of Netflix’s upcoming golf reality series Full Swing. In addition to spending time with Finau and his family at home, Netflix’s camera crew began shooting him at last year’s Genesis Invitational and stayed with him through the Tour Championship.

“I allowed a lot because it was something I wanted to share on and off the course,” Finau told The Golf Channel. “I hope that it resonates with non-golfers, mostly, and brings that attraction that F1 has done,”

Clearly inspired by Netflix’s popular Drive to Survive series that documents F1 racing, as Finau alluded to above, Full Swing will drop tomorrow with all eight 45-minute episodes available for streaming.

More Like This

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at the Memorial Tournament in 2022.
PGA vs. LIV: Rory McIlroy Questions Greg Norman After Snubbing Patrick Reed
Donald Trump talks with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at an LIV event.
LIV Golf Deepens Link With Trump Courses With Planned 2023 Schedule
Tiger Woods with Greg Norman at the 2011 Australian Open in Sydney.
Greg Norman Rips Tiger Woods for Being “Mouthpiece” for PGA Tour

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze

Keep Reading

RZA helped assemble the Wu-Tang Clan in Staten Island in 1992.

The RZA Reflects on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Coming to an End
A bottle of Sweet Gwendoline French Gin

Review: Sweet Gwendoline Is the Ideal Sip for Gin Fetishists
The Aston Martin DBX707 SUV, a high-performance model that we reviewed

Review: Aston Martin DBX707 Is a Near-Perfect Super-SUV
a collage of Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket on a mossy-wall background

Did We Just Find Pedro Pascal’s “The Last Of Us” Trucker Jacket on Sale?
three waterproof running shoes from brooks, asics and Hoka

The Best Waterproof Running Shoes for All-Weather Running
a collage of chelsea boots on a multi-colored purple and red background

The 23 Best Chelsea Boots for Men, From Backyard to Black Tie
Our Place's Cast Iron Pan

Our Place’s Cast Iron Pan Gets a Rare Discount
Chefs David Nayfeld, Serena Chow Fisher and Mike Lanham.

SF’s Top Chefs on the Massive Shifts Coming to Restaurants
The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center in St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine Is Finally Ready to Tell Its Complicated Story

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.