InsideHook
Sports | January 24, 2023 11:00 am

LIV Golf Deepens Link With Trump Courses With Planned 2023 Schedule

The second-year circuit will begin its second season next month in Mexico

Donald Trump talks with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman at an LIV event.
Donald Trump and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will have more chances to talk moving forward.
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

As verbal sniping takes place, lawsuits are being filed and a TV deal with The CW Network is about to begin, the LIV Golf series is putting the finishing touches on its 14-event 2023 schedule.

Though the schedule has not been formally announced by LIV, Sports Illustrated reported that the final seven events, including the season-ending team championship at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia, have been added to the previously announced partial schedule. Of the seven courses added to LIV’s second season, three are Trump National Golf Clubs: D.C., Bedminster and Doral. Doing the math, that equates to roughly 20% of LIV Golf’s second season being scheduled to take place at Trump courses. Last season, LIV Golf played two of its events at Trump courses (Bedminster and Doral).

It likely shouldn’t come as any surprise that LIV is deepening its ties with the former president and his properties as he has been an outspoken supporter of the breakaway circuit despite the fact that is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. “It’s big time and it’s big-time money. It’s unlimited money. They love golf and the Saudis have done a fantastic job,” Trump said following a LIV pro-am round in October. “It’s different, the enthusiasm.”

Trump is also on good terms with LIV Golf head Greg Norman, who is set to have even more power thanks to circuit managing director Majed Al-Sorour leaving his position for a reduced role with the series. Al-Sorour’s spot with LIV Golf will not be filled, leaving more room for 67-year-old Norman to maneuver as he sees fit.

“Amid suggestions that he should be removed from his position, Greg Norman’s role as CEO and commissioner of the LIV Golf League is actually being strengthened, meaning more autonomy in running the second-year circuit that announced its 2023 schedule and will begin play next month,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Here’s how LIV’s planned schedule aligns corresponds with the PGA Tour’s scheduled dates:

Throughout the 14 tournaments in the upcoming season, LIV’s golfers will compete for $405 million, $150 million more than they won across eight events in 2022.

