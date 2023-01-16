University of Alabama Basketball Player Arrested on Murder Charges

A University of Alabama basketball player was arrested on charges of murder this weekend. As ESPN reports, Miles was one of two men — along with Michael Lynn Davis — who were charged with capital murder in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother.



Early Sunday morning, police discovered Harris’s body in the aftermath of a shooting, AL.com reports. After reviewing video recordings of the area where the murder took place and talking with suspects, police moved forward with the arrests. As ESPN reports, the University of Alabama issued a statement revealing that Miles had “been removed from campus” and was no longer a part of the university’s basketball team.

The University of Alabama just sent the following statement on the arrest of basketball player Darius Miles. pic.twitter.com/v3NHhaM36e — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 15, 2023

Other details about the night in question remain unclear. ESPN cited a quote from Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa police on the events in question. “At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Kennedy said.



(It’s also worth clarifying here that the Darius Miles referred to in this case is not the former NBA player of the same name, who played for four teams between 2000 and 2009.)



The University of Alabama, in its own statement, also addressed the events of Sunday night. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the university stated.