We Know Where Bronny James Won’t Be Playing Basketball Next Season

He's keeping his options open

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 5, 2024 4:08 pm
Bronny James
Bronny James warming up before a USC/Stanford game earlier this year.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Bronny James’s first year of college basketball didn’t quite go as expected — due in part to the young player being sidelined in the wake of heart surgery last year. There’s a lot of scrutiny on James, in small part due to his status as a five-star recruit and in large part due to his father being LeBron James. Given that the elder James has long spoken about his interest in playing alongside his son to end his career, that’s made Bronny’s next step an open question ever since he first suited up for USC.

Now, we have an answer — or, at least, the beginnings of one. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, Bronny has answered the question of where he’ll be playing next season with a simple-yet-complex answer: not USC. Bronny announced both his eligibility for the NBA draft and his interest in entering the collegiate transfer portal. Bronny posted a graphic with the details on his Instagram.

“I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibilty, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal,” he wrote. As Wojnarowski pointed out, Bronny’s coach last season at USC, Andy Enfield, won’t be back next season, decamping instead for SMU.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
 LA’s star duo sat out Thursday’s primetime TNT game vs. the East-leading Celtics

Bronny James’s entry in the draft is also subject to approval by the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel. One big factor in the question of where he might wind up is his father’s team situatuion. As ESPN reported earlier this year, the elder James has yet to make a decision about signing a new contract as opposed to seeking out free agency — something this year’s draft is likely to impact.

