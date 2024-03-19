Apparently LeBron James Is a Podcaster Now

When you’re seeking out a new podcast, what gets you to press the “subscribe” button? The appeal of some podcasts can be found in the subjects being discussed; the appeal of others comes from the personalities of the people doing the discussing. Both LeBron James and JJ Redick, it’s fair to say, are guys with big personalities — and it’s not hard to see the allure of the two of them speaking candidly on a host of subjects.



That’s the thought behind Mind the Game, a new podcast from James and Redick that debuted on Tuesday. Based on a post on the show’s X/Twitter feed, the project has its roots in a Twitter exchange between the two men in 2022, when James expressed his admiration for Redick’s podcast. As Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter writes, episodes of their new show are scheduled for release weekly on YouTube and various podcast apps.



If the teaser that Redick posted on social media is any indication, a couple of glasses of wine were also involved, at least with the first episode. Which suggests that listeners and viewers will get some candid insights — or something that’s doing its best to imply that it’s candid.

Loved this conversation with @kingjames. Expect more of this on our new podcast @mindthegamepod, presented by @ThreeFourTwopro and @uninterrupted. pic.twitter.com/w0O0LSvL0M — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) March 18, 2024

The first episode — titled “What Makes a Great Basketball Player?” — was released on March 19. After just three hours, the YouTube version already had over 23,000 views.

As Weprin reported, the podcast is a joint venture of the two hosts’ production companies, Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions. Neither advertisers nor a distribution partner has been announced as of yet. Given James’s expanding investments in sports outside of basketball, it’ll be interesting to see where Mind the Game goes as he and Redick ready more episodes.