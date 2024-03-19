Culture > Sports

Apparently LeBron James Is a Podcaster Now

"Mind the Game" with JJ Redick dropped its first episode Tuesday morning

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 19, 2024 10:40 am
LeBron James, the NBA superstar, who now has a podcast with JJ Redick called "Mind the Game'
LeBron James has dominated basketball. Now he's setting his sights on your podcast feed.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

When you’re seeking out a new podcast, what gets you to press the “subscribe” button? The appeal of some podcasts can be found in the subjects being discussed; the appeal of others comes from the personalities of the people doing the discussing. Both LeBron James and JJ Redick, it’s fair to say, are guys with big personalities — and it’s not hard to see the allure of the two of them speaking candidly on a host of subjects.

That’s the thought behind Mind the Game, a new podcast from James and Redick that debuted on Tuesday. Based on a post on the show’s X/Twitter feed, the project has its roots in a Twitter exchange between the two men in 2022, when James expressed his admiration for Redick’s podcast. As Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter writes, episodes of their new show are scheduled for release weekly on YouTube and various podcast apps.

If the teaser that Redick posted on social media is any indication, a couple of glasses of wine were also involved, at least with the first episode. Which suggests that listeners and viewers will get some candid insights — or something that’s doing its best to imply that it’s candid.

The first episode — titled “What Makes a Great Basketball Player?” — was released on March 19. After just three hours, the YouTube version already had over 23,000 views.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
 LA’s star duo sat out Thursday’s primetime TNT game vs. the East-leading Celtics

As Weprin reported, the podcast is a joint venture of the two hosts’ production companies, Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions. Neither advertisers nor a distribution partner has been announced as of yet. Given James’s expanding investments in sports outside of basketball, it’ll be interesting to see where Mind the Game goes as he and Redick ready more episodes.

More Like This

LeBron James wearing a Lakers jersey in a game.
LeBron James Is the Protagonist of Two Conflicting American Tales
R Smith on the 8th during the Pro-Am prior to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 17, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware.
LeBron James Surprisingly Behind New J.R. Smith Documentary
Bronny James playing basketball as father LeBron looks on
Does LeBron’s Plan to Play With His Son Actually Make Sense?
LeBron James stands on the court against the Denver Nuggets.
LeBron James Hints He’s Retiring After Playoff Loss to Nuggets

Culture
Culture > Internet
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

The NIT tournament logo on the floor at the Barclays Center. Here's how the transfer portal is hurting the second-tier tournament.

The Transfer Portal Isn’t Doing the NIT Tournament Any Favors

LeBron James, the NBA superstar, who now has a podcast with JJ Redick called "Mind the Game'

Apparently LeBron James Is a Podcaster Now

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The Steelers Aren’t Waiting for the Draft to Play the Quarterback Lottery

Christian Horner

Formula 1's Christian Horner Scandal Isn't Going Away

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.