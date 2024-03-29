Culture > Sports

Duke’s Jeremy Roach Is Ready for His Sweet 16 Moment vs. Houston

It's win or go home permanently for the 22-year-old senior captain

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
March 29, 2024 6:35 am
Jeremy Roach of the Blue Devils
Jeremy Roach and the Blue Devils balled out against James Madison on Sunday.
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty

On Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas, senior guard Jeremy Roach and the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will attempt to upset the top-seeded Houston Cougars and advance to the Elite Eight. A three-year letterwinner for the Blue Devils who was voted team captain for the 2023-24 season after also serving in that capacity as a junior, Roach has a playful NIL campaign with Raid based around his last name. Though he has respect for Houston, Roach is hoping it is the Cougars who have their tournament run exterminated on Friday.

“It’s gonna be a big-time fight. Houston’s the No. 1 team in the country for a reason, so we definitely pay them their respect,” Roach tells InsideHook. “But don’t pay them too much respect and just lay down. We’re gonna want to throw the first punch and be the aggressors.”

Roach knows what it takes to keep dancing past the third round of the tournament as Duke was able to do just that two years ago when the Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four with wins over Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 and Arkansas in the Elite 8 during coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski’s final year on the sidelines.

“When we went to the Sweet 16 my sophomore year, we were underdogs, too. People had Texas Tech beating us,” Roach says. “It really doesn’t matter. You just have to go out there and really play and compete. Don’t worry about any of the outside noise. ‘Duke’s not gonna win. Duke can’t do this. You can’t do this.’ Control what you can control. The rest will take care of itself.”

Seth Davis Shares His March Madness Wellness Routine
Seth Davis Shares His March Madness Wellness Routine
 The broadcaster talks long flights, quick lifts and the power of meditation

To make sure Roach’s senior year follows the path to the Final Four the way his sophomore season did, he’s imparting his wisdom to his younger teammates. “I’ve been harping to the younger guys not to lose focus,” he says. “You can be happy and giddy that you got out of the first round, but it gets harder and harder as each round goes on. We had a great week of practice last week and that led to us being able to get past the first weekend. We have to keep the same recipe. The main thing is worrying about Friday. Who we could play Sunday or next week doesn’t really matter if don’t win on Friday. It’s a one-game-at-a-time mentality.”

It’s also a win-or-go-home game, but Roach, who withdrew from the 2023 NBA Draft to return to Duke for his senior season, and has already played the final home game of his collegiate career, insists that doesn’t add any extra pressure. “I mean, this is what Duke’s for. We live for these moments and have been in this situation too many times to feel more pressure,” he says. “We just have to go out there and be us. Don’t need to do anything special. Don’t need to show up for the crowd, for the camera or for anybody. Obviously the stakes are higher, but it’s like a regular game at the same time. My mom always tells me that big-time players play great in big-time games. That’s always been my motto going into these type of environments.”

As for Friday night being Roach’s final game for the Blue Devils if they come up short against Houston, he’s not even thinking about it. “It doesn’t go through my head. I’m just focusing on winning each game,” he says. “If I just stay present and do what I do to lead these young guys in the right direction, everything will take care of itself. These type of moments are what you’re going to remember forever.”

“It’s fun staying present in the moment and really enjoying it, because not many people get an opportunity to play in the Sweet 16,” he adds. “You have to enjoy every moment. If I’m present in the moment, I think we have a great chance of winning.”

More Like This

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes hold a basketball up at an NCAA game. Ice Cube says he offered her $5 million to play in the Big3 league.
Future WNBA Player Caitlin Clark to Star in Ice Cube’s Big3 League Too?
Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats.
There Are 33 Million Reasons John Calipari Ain’t Going Anywhere
Head coach Dan Monson of the Long Beach State University, who was fired before his team made it to the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament
Embattled Long Beach Coach Is Not Coaching for Job vs. Arizona
Ernie Johnson Jr. looks on before a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game.
Dissecting the Madness of March With TNT’s Ernie Johnson

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Justin Verlander shrugs his shoulders while talking with Jose Altuve.

Did MLB Opening Day Even Happen This Year?

Jeremy Roach of the Blue Devils

Duke’s Jeremy Roach Is Ready for His Sweet 16 Moment vs. Houston

NY Auto Show

13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

Ballpark beer

Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Cole Irvin #19 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida

Think You Know Today's Trendy MLB Analytics? Think Again.

Two bottles of Jaywalk Rye, a new whiskey brand from New York Distilling Company

Jaywalk Rye Revives a Historic New York Grain

Pete Rose became baseball's all time hits leader almost 40 years ago at Riverfront Stadium.

Remembering the Night the Disgraced Hit King Was Crowned at First Base

steak with herbs on paper, spices and garlic on table, steak knife

The 10 Best Steakhouses in San Antonio