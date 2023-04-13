The Phillies’ Dollar Dog Night Turns Into a Stadium-Wide Food Fight
We suppose you could say it was all in good bun
On Tuesday, April 11, the Philadelphia Phillies lost the second game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins at home 8-4. Is there a more Philadelphian way to respond to the loss than fans throwing hot dogs at each other in the stadium?
It wasn’t just any regular Tuesday night game. It was the Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Night, where fans could purchase Hatfield hot dogs all game long for just $1 — an event that only comes two to four times a year, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
It’s unclear what exactly started the hot dog-throwing fiasco, but videos of hot dogs and their wrappers flying through the air circulated Twitter, as well as videos of fans waiting in lines that wrapped around Citizens Bank Park for their $1 dogs.
Tim Kelly, the editorial director of Phillies Nation, reported that Citizens Bank Park sold over 58,000 hot dogs by 9 p.m.
The loss brought the Phillies to 4-7 this season, and they finish the series tonight before starting a four-game away series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.
And again, let’s be frank: Is there really anything more Philadelphian?
