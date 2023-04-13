InsideHook
Sports | April 13, 2023 7:40 am

The Phillies’ Dollar Dog Night Turns Into a Stadium-Wide Food Fight

We suppose you could say it was all in good bun

The Philly Phanatic rides around on a ride dirt bike on the baseball field
Hot dogs and their wrappers flew across the stadium after the home game on Tuesday.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Joanna Sommer

On Tuesday, April 11, the Philadelphia Phillies lost the second game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins at home 8-4. Is there a more Philadelphian way to respond to the loss than fans throwing hot dogs at each other in the stadium?

It wasn’t just any regular Tuesday night game. It was the Hatfield Phillies Franks Dollar Dog Night, where fans could purchase Hatfield hot dogs all game long for just $1 — an event that only comes two to four times a year, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It’s unclear what exactly started the hot dog-throwing fiasco, but videos of hot dogs and their wrappers flying through the air circulated Twitter, as well as videos of fans waiting in lines that wrapped around Citizens Bank Park for their $1 dogs. 

Tim Kelly, the editorial director of Phillies Nation, reported that Citizens Bank Park sold over 58,000 hot dogs by 9 p.m. 

The loss brought the Phillies to 4-7 this season, and they finish the series tonight before starting a four-game away series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. 

And again, let’s be frank: Is there really anything more Philadelphian?

