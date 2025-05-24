Culture > Sports

The Dodgers’ Bonding Strategy This Season Involves Multiple Planes

It seems to be working

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 24, 2025 8:09 pm EDT
LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium
Roki Sasaki watches play against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2025.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

One of the most challenging aspects of building a team — in any sport — is, well, teambuilding. You can have a stunning collection of athletic talent taking the field together; without a sense of themselves as a whole, though, they won’t get far. A sense of camraderie can help teams punch above their weight and accomplish unbelievable feats. How do you harness such an ineffable quality?

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, the answer to that question involved planes.

As the Los Angeles Times‘ Jack Harris reported, the team has begun using two planes on road trips — one for players and one for team staff. The practice began in the 2024 postseason and has continued to the current season. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the change was made at the request of players. The team’s senior director of travel, Scott Akasaki, told the Times that the process was “reimagining team travel.”

Akasaki went on to tout the therapeutic effects of the strategy. “It’s providing an environment where our players are more apt to get rest and recovery, with just less people on the plane and more room to move around,” he told the Times.

Dodgers Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Complete Full Heel Turn
Dodgers Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Complete Full Heel Turn
 Los Angeles has committed more than $1.2 billion for three players this offseason

The Dodgers’ travel strategy isn’t the only way that professional sports teams have sought ways to emphasize team unity. In 2005, a New York Times article noted that the Pittsburgh Steelers had found common ground when they experienced a hurricane together; more recently, The Athletic’s Steve Buckley chronicled the bonds among players for Boston’s many professional teams. And with the Dodgers currently first in the National League West, this strategy seems to be doing something right.

More Like This

Los Angeles Dodgers
LA Dodgers Receive Custom Nikes From Vanessa Bryant
Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Racism
lebron james baseball
LeBron’s a Yankees Fan. Why’s He Rooting for the Dodgers?
Newark Bears
Do Defunct Sports Teams Have an Afterlife?

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"
“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 19, 2025.
Harvey Weinstein Is “Angry at the System”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers' Bonding Strategy This Season Involves Multiple Planes

Above: Pharaoh Brown flexing in an NFL game: Below: Brown at the controls in a blue plane.

Meet the NFL Player Who Flies Planes in His Free Time

In profiling a legendary, Harvard-educated M.D., I began to see the preventative power of movement data.

The MRI Is Too Late: A New Way to Think About Sports Injuries

Traveller Whiskey bottle on a baseball field

Chris Stapleton's Whiskey Teamed Up With Major League Baseball

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water