LA Dodgers Receive Custom Nikes From Vanessa Bryant

They went on to defeat the Padres

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 14, 2024 6:47 pm
Los Angeles Dodgers
Starting pitcher Gavin Stone of the Los Angeles Dodgers is replaced by manager Dave Roberts during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On April 13, 2016, Kobe Bryant played his last NBA game, scoring 60 points in a game against the Utah Jazz. Since then, the day has loomed large both for fans of Bryant and for devotees of the sneakers bearing the late athlete’s name. Nike released several styles of Kobe-branded shoes on April 13 of this year — along with one variety that was only made available to a very exclusive group in Los Angeles.

You might know that exclusive group better as the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers, who currently sit atop the National League West’s standings, received a selection of custom Nike Kobe 6s from Vanessa Bryant before their Saturday game against the San Diego Padres. As ESPN reports, the Dodgers prevailed in their game later that day, defeating San Diego by a score of 5-2.

As one might predict, these custom sneakers have their own designation: they’re known as the Nike Kobe 6 LA Dodgers PE. They weren’t the only Bryant-inspired shoes released this weekend with a nod to California. April 13 also saw the release of the Kobe 8 Protro “Venice Beach” — a new edition of sneakers that first debuted in 2013.

The Dodgers shared footage of the team opening their sneakers on social media. “These are ridiculous,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “I’m going to rock these with Mamba pride.”

