Soccer Great Pelé Remains Hospitalized in Brazil

Few soccer players have had the impact on their sport that the legendary Brazilian player Pelé had on his. To be honest, Pelé’s impact on soccer is greater than what most athletes have had on their game of choice, period. Both for club and country, Pelé made a huge impact on the sport. In 2012, FIFA dubbed him the greatest player of all time; his late-career stint with the New York Cosmos also helped to raise the profile of soccer in the United States. And if you’ve ever called soccer “the beautiful game,” you can thank Pelé for that as well.



As The Guardian reported over the weekend, Pelé is currently hospitalized in Brazil, where he’s being treated for cancer. A statement released by the hospital and quoted in the article cited “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions” stemming from the cancer’s progress.



ESPN noted that members of Pelé’s family have joined him at the hospital and have been posting messages of support on social media. This included a moving photograph posted by his son Edinho with the caption “Father…my strength is yours.”



The Guardian‘s article noted that Pelé has been at the hospital since late in November. During that time, he’s also sent messages of support to Brazil’s team in the World Cup — another way in which he remains a significant presence in the sport he embraced.

